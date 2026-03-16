Facts: Virat Kohli has scored back to back centuries in this series.

Matthew Breetzke is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this calendar year.

India vs South Africa Chance of Winning

India head into this series after a disappointing performance against Australia in the ODI series where they lost the series 2-1. India bounced back in the opening game of the series as they dominated with the bat and beat South Africa by 17 runs but in the last game they lost the tie and the series is level at 1-1.

After a disappointing defeat against India in the opening game, South Africa bounced back in the last game as after conceding 358 runs, they managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 68%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 32%

India vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been trusted to open the batting in this series and he has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the two matches he has scored 18 and 22 and we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock returned from retirement and has struggled to make an impact in this series as in two matches thus far he has scored 0 and 8 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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India vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Visakhapatnam during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

India and South Africa Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India have dominated the T20I and ODI series against South Africa. They have won each of the last three Test matches.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have struggled to make an impact in Test cricket. In the last series they lost against India 2-0.

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India vs South Africa Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’ top batter

Virat Kohli heads into this game in sublime form as he has scored back to back centuries and is the leading run scorer in this series so far. We expect him to play a key role once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Breetzke to be South Africa’ top batter

Matthew Breetzke has had an incredible year so far in ODI format as he is the leading run scorer for his side. In this series Breetzke has scored back to back half centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’ top bowler

Indian bowlers struggled to make an impact in the last game and much like others, Kuldeep Yadav struggled aswell. With five wickets he is the leading wicket taker for India in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’ top bowler

Marco Jansen has been the standout player for South Africa in this series as he has been incredible with the bat and the ball. In the two games he has bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.