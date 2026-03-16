India vs South Africa Match Prediction
IND
68%
Chance of Winning
SA
32%
Parimatch
Odi
ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Virat Kohli has scored back to back centuries in this series.
- Matthew Breetzke is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this calendar year.
India vs South Africa Chance of Winning
India head into this series after a disappointing performance against Australia in the ODI series where they lost the series 2-1. India bounced back in the opening game of the series as they dominated with the bat and beat South Africa by 17 runs but in the last game they lost the tie and the series is level at 1-1.
After a disappointing defeat against India in the opening game, South Africa bounced back in the last game as after conceding 358 runs, they managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 68%
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 32%
India vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2025
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been trusted to open the batting in this series and he has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the two matches he has scored 18 and 22 and we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Quinton de Kock returned from retirement and has struggled to make an impact in this series as in two matches thus far he has scored 0 and 8 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
India vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Visakhapatnam during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
India and South Africa Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Jaiswal Yashasvi
batsman
Rickelton Ryan
wicket keeper
Sharma Rohit
bowler
De Kock Quinton
wicket keeper
Kohli Virat
batsman
Bavuma Temba
batsman
Gaikwad Ruturaj
batsman
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Rahul KL
batsman
Markram Aiden
all rounder
Varma Tilak
batsman
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Jadeja Ravindra
all rounder
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Rana Harshit
bowler
Bosch Corbin
all rounder
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Maharaj Keshav
bowler
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Ngidi Lungi
bowler
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Baartman Ottniel
bowler
Team Form
India Team Form
India have dominated the T20I and ODI series against South Africa. They have won each of the last three Test matches.
South Africa Team Form
South Africa have struggled to make an impact in Test cricket. In the last series they lost against India 2-0.
India vs South Africa Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
IndiaIND
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|WLW
South AfricaSA
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|LWL
India vs South Africa
Odi
ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
South Africa
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs South Africa Top Batters
Virat Kohli to be India’ top batter
Virat Kohli heads into this game in sublime form as he has scored back to back centuries and is the leading run scorer in this series so far. We expect him to play a key role once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Breetzke to be South Africa’ top batter
Matthew Breetzke has had an incredible year so far in ODI format as he is the leading run scorer for his side. In this series Breetzke has scored back to back half centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Kuldeep Yadav to be India’ top bowler
Indian bowlers struggled to make an impact in the last game and much like others, Kuldeep Yadav struggled aswell. With five wickets he is the leading wicket taker for India in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Marco Jansen to be South Africa’ top bowler
Marco Jansen has been the standout player for South Africa in this series as he has been incredible with the bat and the ball. In the two games he has bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- India to win - 1.47 (Parimatch)
- South Africa to win - 2.69 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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