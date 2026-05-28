Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction NOR 56 % Chance of Winning GLO 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Central & West Group in the T20 Blast is filled with exciting games, as Northamptonshire will be going against Gloucestershire. This match will take place on 29 May at 11:00 PM IST at the County Ground in Northampton. Northamptonshire are heading to this game after winning over Worcestershire in its recent game by 100 runs. On the other hand, Gloucestershire is heading to this game after winning their previous one against Glamorgan by 2 wickets.

Who will win? Northamptonshire Gloucestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Justin Broad, from Northamptonshire, has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50.

Duan Jansen, from Gloucestershire, has taken 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.42.

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire will enter the next game against Gloucestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage which could help them to continue their winning momentum. They have players such as Justin Broad, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50, and Calvin Harrison, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8.50. On the other hand, Gloucestershire will also be eager to turn the tables in the next game. For this, the team could rely on its recent form against Northamptonshire, winning two of the last three games. They have players such as Miles Hammond, who has scored 73 runs in 2 innings at an average of 36.50, and Duan Jansen, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.42.

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 44%

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Northamptonshire have received one of the finest starts in the T20 Blast 2026. The team has won the first two games with a good margin, which has helped them to be at the top, as the team now aims for another win. And the match against Gloucestershire brings the best opportunity for the same, as they will be taking the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have players such as David Willey, who has scored 57 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28.50, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 54 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27. George Scrimshaw was able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.25.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire shall not be underestimated in the next game. Their start of the tournament has also been the same, as the team now aims to get its third consecutive win of the season. For this, it should be noted that their record against Northamptonshire has been good in the last three games. They have batsmen such as Kamran Dhariwal, who has scored 40 runs in 33 balls in 2 innings, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25. Craig Miles has been the star with the ball, as he holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.50.

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Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire will be played at the County Ground in Northampton. This venue has hosted 8 T20Is and it should be noted that all of them were won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 140, but it falls to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the clash between Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire will be choosing to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Sunny 62% Humidity 12° - 24° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 62% Humidity 12° - 24° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire Player List

Team Form

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has maintained a winning momentum in this tournament. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as the next game brings an opportunity for another win. They have players such as James Sales, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.75, and Calvin Harrison, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire has shown a similar form to Northamptonshire in recent games. Over its last five games in this format, the team has secured three wins and two losses, as it aims to continue the winning momentum. They have players such as Marchant de Lange, who has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.66, and Matt Taylor, who has scored 22 runs in 16 balls in 2 innings.

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Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Justin Broad has made his mark with the bat for Northamptonshire in this season. He has managed to score 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50.

Miles Hammond is leading the run scoring charts for Gloucestershire this season. He has been able to score 73 runs in 2 innings at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 178.04.

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Calvin Harrison is leading the wicket-taking charts for Northamptonshire. He has managed to take 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8.50 and an economy of 6.65.

Duan Jansen is the highest wicket-taker for Gloucestershire in this season. He has grabbed 7 wickets for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 7.42.