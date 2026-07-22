Somerset vs Hampshire T20 Blast Match Prediction
SOM
57%
Chance of Winning
HAM
43%
Parimatch
T20
The Cooper Associates County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Somerset has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Hampshire.
- Toby Albert, from Hampshire, was able to score 633 runs in 17 innings last season at an average of 48.69.
- Riley Meredith, from Somerset, took 28 wickets in 14 innings last season, at an average of 16.32.
Somerset vs Hampshire Chances of Winning
Somerset will enter their first game against Hampshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Hampshire in the recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Will Smeed, who has scored 620 runs in 17 innings at an average of 41.33, and Riley Meredith, who took 28 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 16.32. On the other hand, Hampshire will be keen to start the new campaign with a win. They would rely on their winning momentum to take revenge for the final loss. They have players such as Toby Albert, who has scored 633 runs in 17 innings at an average of 48.69, and Scott Currie, who holds 28 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 19.33.
- Somerset Chances of Winning: 57%
- Hampshire Chances of Winning: 43%
Somerset vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Somerset finished the last season as the Champions, and they aim to start the new season on a positive note. And what could be a better opportunity for them to start the new campaign against the same team that they defeated to become the champions? Somerset also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batters such as Sean Dickson, who has scored 411 runs in 14 innings at an average of 45.66, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who has scored 557 runs in 17 innings at an average of 32.76. Ben Green took 20 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 24.50.
On the other hand, Hampshire also enters the new edition of the T20 Blast as a strong contender. The team finished as the runner-up of the previous season, and they would aim to take revenge on Somerset for that loss, which might help them to make a statement. They have batters such as Chris Lynn, who has scored 222 runs in 4 innings at an average of 74, and James Vince, who has scored 527 runs in 16 innings at an average of 37.64. Chris Wood took 19 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 23.15.
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Somerset vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Somerset and Hampshire will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, which provides the home-ground advantage to Somerset. This venue has hosted 23 T20Is, out of which 13 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining games were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 147, but it falls to 117 in the second innings. Thus, the toss-winning team in this game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Somerset and Hampshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
Somerset and Hampshire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Banton Tom
batsman
Vince James
batsman
Smeed Will
batsman
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Rew Thomas
no information yet
Weatherley Joe
batsman
Abell Tom
batsman
Prest Thomas James
all rounder
Rew James
wicket keeper
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Lammonby Tom
batsman
Potgieter Delano
all rounder
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Fuller James
all rounder
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Goldsworthy Lewis
all rounder
Currie Scott
bowler
Overton Craig
bowler
Lumsden Manny
no information yet
Ball Jake
bowler
Wood Chris
bowler
Team Form
Somerset Team Form
Somerset has been on a winning streak in the T20 Blast. The team has won four of its last five games and lost only one, as it aims to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Lewis Gregory, who holds 15 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 30.80, and Tom Abell, who has scored 317 runs in 16 innings at an average of 26.41.
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire has also been on a strong momentum, as the team now aims to continue the same. Over their last five games, the team has three wins and two losses as they aim to regain form. They have players such as Benny Powell, who took 16 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 25.25, and James Fuller, who scored 164 runs in 13 innings at an average of 18.22.
Somerset vs Hampshire
T20
The Cooper Associates County Ground, null
Somerset
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Hampshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Somerset vs Hampshire Top Batters
Will Smeed was the top run scorer for Somerset in the previous edition. He went on to score 620 runs in 17 innings at an average of 41.33, with 5 half-centuries.
Toby Albert finished as the highest run scorer for Hampshire in the previous season. He went on to score 633 runs in 17 innings at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 150.
Somerset vs Hampshire Top Bowlers
Riley Meredith was the leading wicket-taker for Somerset last season. He was able to take 28 wickets for the team in 14 innings at an average of 16.32.
Scott Currie finished as the highest wicket-taker for Hampshire in the previous edition. He was able to grab 27 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 19.33.
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