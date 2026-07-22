Somerset vs Hampshire T20 Blast Match Prediction SOM 57 % Chance of Winning HAM 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is set to offer an exciting clash to the fans on the opening day of the tournament, as Somerset will be going against Hampshire. This match will take place on 22 May at 11:00 PM IST at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Somerset are heading to this tournament as the defending champions, and they will be eager to start off with a win. On the other hand, Hampshire finished as the runner-up in the previous edition, as they aim to take revenge for the final loss to Somerset.

Who will win? Somerset Hampshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Somerset has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Hampshire.

Toby Albert, from Hampshire, was able to score 633 runs in 17 innings last season at an average of 48.69.

Riley Meredith, from Somerset, took 28 wickets in 14 innings last season, at an average of 16.32.

Somerset vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Somerset will enter their first game against Hampshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Hampshire in the recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Will Smeed, who has scored 620 runs in 17 innings at an average of 41.33, and Riley Meredith, who took 28 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 16.32. On the other hand, Hampshire will be keen to start the new campaign with a win. They would rely on their winning momentum to take revenge for the final loss. They have players such as Toby Albert, who has scored 633 runs in 17 innings at an average of 48.69, and Scott Currie, who holds 28 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 19.33.

Somerset Chances of Winning: 57%

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 43%

Somerset vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Somerset finished the last season as the Champions, and they aim to start the new season on a positive note. And what could be a better opportunity for them to start the new campaign against the same team that they defeated to become the champions? Somerset also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batters such as Sean Dickson, who has scored 411 runs in 14 innings at an average of 45.66, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who has scored 557 runs in 17 innings at an average of 32.76. Ben Green took 20 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 24.50.

On the other hand, Hampshire also enters the new edition of the T20 Blast as a strong contender. The team finished as the runner-up of the previous season, and they would aim to take revenge on Somerset for that loss, which might help them to make a statement. They have batters such as Chris Lynn, who has scored 222 runs in 4 innings at an average of 74, and James Vince, who has scored 527 runs in 16 innings at an average of 37.64. Chris Wood took 19 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 23.15.

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Somerset vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Somerset and Hampshire will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, which provides the home-ground advantage to Somerset. This venue has hosted 23 T20Is, out of which 13 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining games were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 147, but it falls to 117 in the second innings. Thus, the toss-winning team in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Somerset and Hampshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 64% Humidity 13° - 26° C 16 kmph

Partly Sunny 64% Humidity 13° - 26° C 16 kmph

Somerset and Hampshire Player List

Team Form

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has been on a winning streak in the T20 Blast. The team has won four of its last five games and lost only one, as it aims to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Lewis Gregory, who holds 15 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 30.80, and Tom Abell, who has scored 317 runs in 16 innings at an average of 26.41.

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has also been on a strong momentum, as the team now aims to continue the same. Over their last five games, the team has three wins and two losses as they aim to regain form. They have players such as Benny Powell, who took 16 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 25.25, and James Fuller, who scored 164 runs in 13 innings at an average of 18.22.

Somerset vs Hampshire T20 The Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Hampshire Top Batters

Will Smeed was the top run scorer for Somerset in the previous edition. He went on to score 620 runs in 17 innings at an average of 41.33, with 5 half-centuries.

Toby Albert finished as the highest run scorer for Hampshire in the previous season. He went on to score 633 runs in 17 innings at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 150.

Somerset vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Riley Meredith was the leading wicket-taker for Somerset last season. He was able to take 28 wickets for the team in 14 innings at an average of 16.32.

Scott Currie finished as the highest wicket-taker for Hampshire in the previous edition. He was able to grab 27 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 19.33.