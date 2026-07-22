Essex vs Sussex T20 Blast Match Prediction
ESS
45%
Chance of Winning
SUS
55%
Parimatch
T20
County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Essex has won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Sussex.
- Michael Pepper, from Essex, scored 364 runs in 14 innings at an average of 28.
- Nathan McAndrew, from Sussex, took 23 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 16.60.
Essex vs Sussex Chances of Winning
Sussex will enter their first match against Essex with a higher chance of winning. With the team having a strong momentum, they will be eager to continue the same against Essex. They have players such as James Coles, who scored 397 runs in 14 innings at an average of 33.08, and Nathan McAndrew, who took 23 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 16.60. On the other hand, Essex will be keen to turn the tables and start the season with a win. For this, the team would take the home-ground advantage, which might help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Michael Pepper, who scored 364 runs in 14 innings at an average of 28, and Mohammad Amir, who took 20 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 20.90.
- Essex Chances of Winning: 45%
- Sussex Chances of Winning: 55%
Essex vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Essex was one of the worst performing teams in the previous season. The team went on to finish at the bottom of its group, with just 3 wins in 14 matches, as they aim to perform well in the new season. For that, they will be going against Sussex, where they also take up the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Paul Walter, who scored 326 runs in 14 innings at an average of 23.28, and Luc Benkenstein, who scored 210 runs in 14 innings at an average of 19.09. Simon Harmer managed to take 11 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 31.
On the other hand, Sussex was able to show better performances than Essex in the previous season. With the team having 6 wins in 14 matches, they will be eager to start off the new season with a win. And since they are facing Essex in their opening game, it brings an opportunity for them to capitalise on the moment and grab the win. They have batters such as Daniel Hughes, who scored 344 runs in 14 innings at an average of 26.46, and John Simpson, who scored 303 runs in 14 innings at an average of 21.64. Tymal Mills took 18 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 25.44.
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Essex vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction
The match between Essex and Sussex will take place at the County Ground in Chelmsford, which gives the home-ground advantage to Essex. This venue has favoured the chasing teams, as 8 out of 13 T20Is played here have been won by them, and 5 were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 137, and it falls to just 121 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Essex and Sussex will not be affected due to the weather conditions, as the skies are expected to be clear.
Essex and Sussex Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Walter Paul Ian
all rounder
Hughes Daniel
batsman
Pepper Michael
wicket keeper
Clark Tom
batsman
Critchley Matt
all rounder
Coles James Matthew
all rounder
Benkenstein Luc
batsman
Simpson John
wicket keeper
Mulder Wiaan
all rounder
Alsop Tom
wicket keeper
Thain Noah Robin Mostyn
all rounder
Leaning Jack
batsman
Harmer Simon
bowler
Lamb Danny
all rounder
Fernandes Simon Maurice L
no information yet
Briggs Danny
bowler
Snater Shane
bowler
Crocombe Henry T
bowler
Akhter Zaman
all rounder
Mills Tymal
bowler
Bennett Charlie Edward
no information yet
Currie Bradley
bowler
Team Form
Essex Team Form
Essex was able to regain its winning momentum towards the end of the campaign. The team finished the last season with three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to start the new season on a strong note. They have players such as Luc Benkenstein, who took 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 21.81, and Charlie Allison, who scored 171 runs in 13 innings at an average of 15.54.
Sussex Team Form
Sussex was not able to do well towards the end of the previous edition. The team went on to have just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Henry Crocombe, who took 15 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 17, and Tom Clark, who scored 265 runs in 12 innings at an average of 24.09.
Essex vs Sussex
T20
County Ground, null
Essex
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Sussex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Essex vs Sussex Top Batters
Michael Pepper finished the last season as the highest run scorer for Essex. He went on to score 364 runs in 14 innings for the team at an average of 28.
James Coles was the top run scorer for Sussex in the previous edition. He was able to score 397 runs for the team in 14 innings at an average of 33.08.
Essex vs Sussex Top Bowlers
Mohammad Amir was one of the key bowlers for Essex in the last season. He went on to take 20 wickets for the team in 14 innings at an average of 20.90.
Nathan McAndrew was the highest wicket-taker for Sussex in the previous season. He was able to take 23 wickets for the team in 14 innings at an average of 16.60.
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