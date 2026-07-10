Surrey vs Essex T20 Blast Match Prediction
SUR
54%
Chance of Winning
ESS
46%
Parimatch
T20
Kennington Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- Essex has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Surrey, and lost the other two.
- Charlie Bennett, from Essex, has taken 12 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 24.25.
- Jason Roy, from Sussex, has scored 10984 runs in 423 innings at an average of 27.05.
Surrey vs Essex Chances of Winning
Surrey will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 10984 runs in 423 innings at an average of 27.05, and Reece Topley, who holds 262 wickets in 210 innings at an average of 22.89. On the other hand, Essex will be keen to end the group stages with another win. Their record against Surrey has been strong, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Paul Walter, who has scored 2745 runs in 159 innings at an average of 20.63, and Charlie Bennett, who holds 12 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 24.25.
- Surrey Chances of Winning: 54%
- Essex Chances of Winning: 46%
Surrey vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Surrey has been one of the top teams in the South Group throughout the tournament. Having secured more wins than losses in this season, the team will now aim to secure another win and end the group stages on a strong note. Their record against Essex may not be strong, but the home-ground advantage will be helpful to them to a great extent. They have batsmen such as Dan Lawrence, who has scored 4129 runs in 178 innings at an average of 26.29, and Josh Philippe, who has scored 3547 runs in 150 innings at an average of 25.70. Tom Curran has taken 279 wickets in 244 innings at an average of 25.77.
On the other hand, Essex has shown signs of resurgence in this season. The team holds almost equal wins and losses, as it now aims to finish in the top two by coming out strong against Surrey. Moreover, their record against Surrey has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious in a close encounter. They have batsmen such as Charlie Allison, who has scored 569 runs in 26 innings at an average of 29.94, and Simon Harmer, who has scored 1506 runs in 137 innings at an average of 16.92. Zaman Akhter has taken 15 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 28.13.
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Surrey vs Essex Match Toss Prediction
The match between Surrey and Essex will be played at Kennington Oval, which is the home-ground to Surrey. This venue has hosted a total of 24 T20Is, out of which 12 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 152, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Surrey and Essex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Surrey and Essex Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Roy Jason
batsman
Pepper Michael
wicket keeper
Evans Laurie
batsman
Walter Paul Ian
all rounder
Philippe Josh
wicket keeper
Cox Jordan
wicket keeper
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Allison Charles
batsman
Pope Ollie
batsman
Benkenstein Luc
batsman
Curran Tom
all rounder
Critchley Matt
all rounder
Clark Jordan
all rounder
Harmer Simon
bowler
Lawes Thomas Edward
all rounder
Thain Noah Robin Mostyn
all rounder
Abbott Sean
bowler
Snater Shane
bowler
Jordan Chris
bowler
Cook Sam
bowler
Topley Reece
bowler
Bennett Charlie Edward
no information yet
Team Form
Surrey Team Form
Surrey has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team has managed to secure more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Tom Lawes, who holds 23 wickets in 26 innings at an average of 30.95, and Ollie Pope, who has scored 1913 runs in 85 innings at an average of 27.72.
Essex Team Form
Essex has struggled to secure consistent wins in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Shane Snater, who holds 65 wickets in 74 innings at an average of 29.76, and Michael Pepper, who has scored 3138 runs in 133 innings at an average of 25.93.
Surrey vs Essex
T20
Kennington Oval, null
Surrey
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Essex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Surrey vs Essex Top Batters
Jason Roy will be a key batsman for Surrey in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 10984 runs in 423 innings at an average of 27.05.
Paul Walter will be a key batsman for Essex in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, Walter has scored 2745 runs in 159 innings at an average of 20.63.
Surrey vs Essex Top Bowlers
Reece Topley is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in this tournament. He has managed to take a massive total of 262 wickets in 210 innings at an average of 22.89.
Charlie Bennett has been a key wicket-taker for Essex in this season. He has managed to take 12 wickets in 9 innings in the shortest format at an average of 24.25.
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