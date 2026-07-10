Surrey vs Essex T20 Blast Match Prediction SUR 54 % Chance of Winning ESS 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The battle for the knockouts gets even intense in the South Group in the T20 Blast, as Surrey prepares to go against Essex. This match will be played on 12 July at 3:30 PM IST at Kennington Oval in London. Surrey will aim to end the group stages with a win by defeating Essex at their own home-ground. On the other hand, Essex will be eager to take revenge for their previous loss against Surrey and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Surrey Essex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Essex has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Surrey, and lost the other two.

Charlie Bennett, from Essex, has taken 12 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 24.25.

Jason Roy, from Sussex, has scored 10984 runs in 423 innings at an average of 27.05.

Surrey vs Essex Chances of Winning

Surrey will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 10984 runs in 423 innings at an average of 27.05, and Reece Topley, who holds 262 wickets in 210 innings at an average of 22.89. On the other hand, Essex will be keen to end the group stages with another win. Their record against Surrey has been strong, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Paul Walter, who has scored 2745 runs in 159 innings at an average of 20.63, and Charlie Bennett, who holds 12 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 24.25.

Surrey Chances of Winning: 54%

Essex Chances of Winning: 46%

Surrey vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Surrey has been one of the top teams in the South Group throughout the tournament. Having secured more wins than losses in this season, the team will now aim to secure another win and end the group stages on a strong note. Their record against Essex may not be strong, but the home-ground advantage will be helpful to them to a great extent. They have batsmen such as Dan Lawrence, who has scored 4129 runs in 178 innings at an average of 26.29, and Josh Philippe, who has scored 3547 runs in 150 innings at an average of 25.70. Tom Curran has taken 279 wickets in 244 innings at an average of 25.77.

On the other hand, Essex has shown signs of resurgence in this season. The team holds almost equal wins and losses, as it now aims to finish in the top two by coming out strong against Surrey. Moreover, their record against Surrey has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious in a close encounter. They have batsmen such as Charlie Allison, who has scored 569 runs in 26 innings at an average of 29.94, and Simon Harmer, who has scored 1506 runs in 137 innings at an average of 16.92. Zaman Akhter has taken 15 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 28.13.

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Surrey vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Surrey and Essex will be played at Kennington Oval, which is the home-ground to Surrey. This venue has hosted a total of 24 T20Is, out of which 12 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 152, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Surrey and Essex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 54% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 54% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Surrey and Essex Player List

Team Form

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team has managed to secure more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Tom Lawes, who holds 23 wickets in 26 innings at an average of 30.95, and Ollie Pope, who has scored 1913 runs in 85 innings at an average of 27.72.

Essex Team Form

Essex has struggled to secure consistent wins in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Shane Snater, who holds 65 wickets in 74 innings at an average of 29.76, and Michael Pepper, who has scored 3138 runs in 133 innings at an average of 25.93.

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Surrey vs Essex Top Batters

Jason Roy will be a key batsman for Surrey in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 10984 runs in 423 innings at an average of 27.05.

Paul Walter will be a key batsman for Essex in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, Walter has scored 2745 runs in 159 innings at an average of 20.63.

Surrey vs Essex Top Bowlers

Reece Topley is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in this tournament. He has managed to take a massive total of 262 wickets in 210 innings at an average of 22.89.

Charlie Bennett has been a key wicket-taker for Essex in this season. He has managed to take 12 wickets in 9 innings in the shortest format at an average of 24.25.