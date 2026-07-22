Durham vs Leicestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction DUR 51 % Chance of Winning LEI 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is all set to offer fans with some thrilling games on weekend, as Durham will be going against Leicestershire. This match will take place on 24 May at 8:00 PM IST at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Durham will be taking the home-ground advantage in this game and aim to come out victorious to rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Leicestershire will rely on their form to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Durham Leicestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Leicestershire has won three out of their last five games against Durham, losing just one.

Alex Lees, from Durham, has scored 2585 runs in 101 innings at an average of 29.04, with a century and 15 half-centuries.

Logan van Beek, from Leicestershire, has taken 214 wickets in 189 innings in T20s at an average of 24.64.

Durham vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Durham will enter the next game against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will look forward to this game as an opportunity to regain its form. They have star performers such as James Neesham, who holds 283 wickets in 288 innings at an average of 25.26, and Alex Lees, who has scored 2585 runs in 101 innings at an average of 29.04. On the other hand, Leicestershire will also be standing as a close contender in this game. Their track record has been strong against Durham in the recent head-to-head encounters. They also have key players such as Logan van Beek, who holds 214 wickets in 189 innings at an average of 24.64, and Sol Budinger, who has scored 661 runs in 37 innings at an average of 18.36.

Durham Chances of Winning: 51%

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 49%

Durham vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Durham has not been able to do well in their recent matches at the T20 Blast. But the upcoming match against Leicestershire could grant them the opportunity to finally get back on track with their performances. In the next game, Durham will be taking the home-ground advantage which might help them to get an edge over Leicestershire. They have batters such as Will Rhodes, who has scored 960 runs in 63 innings at an average of 19.59, and Ollie Robinson, who has scored 1524 runs in 79 innings at an average of 23.44. Ben Raine has been a star with the ball, as he holds 149 wickets in 132 innings at an average of 23.18.

On the other hand, Leicestershire is also looking forward to ways through which they could rank up in the standings. The match against Durham seems a bit challenging, but it could help them to regain their winning momentum. Leicestershire holds a favourable record against Durham in the recent head-to-head encounters. The team has batters such as Rehan Ahmed, who has scored 1071 runs in 75 innings at an average of 18.71, and Ben Cox, who has scored 2889 runs in 162 innings at an average of 27. Tom Scriven will also be a great bowling asset, as he holds 19 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 25.63.

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Durham vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Durham and Leicestershire will be hosted at Durham’s home-ground, Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. This venue has hosted 8 T20Is, out of which 5 have been won by the chasing team and the remaining 3 were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 138, and it falls to just 131 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next match would choose to chase.

Weather Report

The match between Durham and Leicestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain.

Sunny 56% Humidity 10° - 24° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 56% Humidity 10° - 24° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Durham and Leicestershire Player List

Team Form

Durham Team Form

Durham has not managed to secure consistent wins lately in this tournament. Over their last five games, the team has lost more games than they have won, which makes them eager to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Matthew Potts, who holds 90 wickets in 77 innings at an average of 24.36, and Graham Clark, who has scored 3640 runs in 149 innings at an average of 26.

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has also shown a similar form in the T20 Blast lately. With the team having lost the majority of its last five games, it will aim to regain form in the match against Durham. They have star performers such as Josh Hull, who holds 33 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 28.90, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 1441 runs in 68 innings at an average of 21.83.

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Durham vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Alex Lees will be a key batsman for Durham in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has scored 2585 runs in 101 innings at an average of 29.04 and a strike rate of 125.30.

Sol Budinger will be playing a vital role for Leicestershire with the bat.

Durham vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

James Neesham will be eager to contribute well with the ball for Durham in the next game. He has taken a massive total of 283 wickets in 288 innings at an average of 25.26.

Logan van Beek’s experience with the ball will be crucial for Leicestershire in the next game. He has grabbed 214 wickets in 189 innings at an average of 24.64 and an economy of 8.53.