Middlesex vs Surrey T20 Blast Match Prediction MID 45 % Chance of Winning SUR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is all set to offer fans another classic clash, as Middlesex will be going against Surrey in the next game. This match will take place on 24 May at 4:30 PM IST at The Lord's. Middlesex will be looking forward to taking the home-ground advantage in this game and grab a win to rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Surrey will also be eager to win this game and carry their winning momentum ahead in this tournament.

Who will win? Middlesex Surrey Vote 0 votes

Facts: Surrey has defeated Middlesex three times in its last five head-to-head matches, while Middlesex has won just one.

Sam Curran, from Surrey, holds 312 wickets in 314 innings at an average of 28.31.

Stephen Eskinazi, from Middlesex, has scored 3688 runs in 127 innings at an average of 31.52.

Middlesex vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Surrey will be heading to its upcoming match against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. Their track record against Middlesex has been favourable in the recent games, which could help the team to grab a win. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 10753 runs in 414 innings at an average of 27.08, and Sam Curran, who holds an impressive total of 312 wickets in 314 innings at an average of 28.31. On the other hand, Middlesex will be keen to turn the tables and win over Surrey. The team takes on the home-ground advantage, which might help them to some extent. They have players such as Stephen Eskinazi, who scored 3688 runs in 127 innings at an average of 31.52, and Tom Helm, who took 129 wickets in 110 innings at an average of 26.23.

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 45%

Surrey Chances of Winning: 55%

Middlesex vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Middlesex is looking forward to regaining their winning momentum in this tournament. But the next game against Surrey will be bringing down some challenges for the team. It should be noted that their record against Surrey has not been favourable. But the team will take the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Kane Williamson, who went on to score 7454 runs in 279 innings at an average of 31.71, and Ben Geddes, who scored 311 runs in 20 innings at an average of 18.29. Luke Hollman took 77 wickets in 66 innings at an average of 23.10 in this format.

On the other hand, Surrey have entered the new season being one of the strong contenders. With their next game against Middlesex, the team will look forward to the same as an opportunity to continue its winning momentum. Their record against Middlesex has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Dan Lawrence, who scored 3923 runs in 170 innings at an average of 25.80, and Laurie Evans, who scored 7400 runs in 318 innings at an average of 29.36. Reece Topley has taken 245 wickets in 201 innings at an average of 23.43.

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Middlesex vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

The clash between Middlesex and Surrey will take place at The Lord's, which means Middlesex takes the home-ground advantage. In total, 13 T20Is have been played at this venue, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and 5 have been won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 151, but it falls to 130 in the second innings. Therefore, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Middlesex and Surrey could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Sunny 53% 17° - 31° C 5 kmph

Sunny 53% 17° - 31° C 5 kmph

Middlesex and Surrey Player List

Team Form

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has still not been able to regain its winning momentum to its best. The team has lost the majority of its last five games, which now makes them eager to grab a win. They have players such as Noah Cornwell, who took 23 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 27.91, and Max Holden, who scored 2683 runs in 113 innings at an average of 27.65.

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has maintained their winning momentum in the same way it ended the previous season. With the team having more wins than losses in their last five games, they will be eager to continue the same. They have players such as Chris Jordan, who took 446 wickets in 418 innings at an average of 27.26, and Sam Curran, who scored 5596 runs in 273 innings at an average of 25.90.

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Middlesex vs Surrey Top Batters

Stephen Eskinazi will enter the match against Surrey as a key batter for Middlesex. He has managed to score 3688 runs in 127 innings at an average of 31.52.

Jason Roy is one of the key run-scorers for Surrey in the current season. He has scored 10753 runs in 414 innings at an average of 27.08, with 6 centuries and 70 half-centuries.

Middlesex vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Tom Helm has been a key asset to the bowling line-up of Middlesex. He has grabbed an impressive total of 129 wickets in 110 innings at an average of 26.23.

Sam Curran has been a key player with the ball for Surrey this season. In his T20 career, he has managed to take 312 wickets in 314 innings at an average of 28.31.