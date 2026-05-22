Middlesex vs Surrey T20 Blast Match Prediction
MID
45%
Chance of Winning
SUR
55%
Parimatch
T20
The Lord's
Who will win?
Facts:
- Surrey has defeated Middlesex three times in its last five head-to-head matches, while Middlesex has won just one.
- Sam Curran, from Surrey, holds 312 wickets in 314 innings at an average of 28.31.
- Stephen Eskinazi, from Middlesex, has scored 3688 runs in 127 innings at an average of 31.52.
Middlesex vs Surrey Chances of Winning
Surrey will be heading to its upcoming match against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. Their track record against Middlesex has been favourable in the recent games, which could help the team to grab a win. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 10753 runs in 414 innings at an average of 27.08, and Sam Curran, who holds an impressive total of 312 wickets in 314 innings at an average of 28.31. On the other hand, Middlesex will be keen to turn the tables and win over Surrey. The team takes on the home-ground advantage, which might help them to some extent. They have players such as Stephen Eskinazi, who scored 3688 runs in 127 innings at an average of 31.52, and Tom Helm, who took 129 wickets in 110 innings at an average of 26.23.
- Middlesex Chances of Winning: 45%
- Surrey Chances of Winning: 55%
Middlesex vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Middlesex is looking forward to regaining their winning momentum in this tournament. But the next game against Surrey will be bringing down some challenges for the team. It should be noted that their record against Surrey has not been favourable. But the team will take the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Kane Williamson, who went on to score 7454 runs in 279 innings at an average of 31.71, and Ben Geddes, who scored 311 runs in 20 innings at an average of 18.29. Luke Hollman took 77 wickets in 66 innings at an average of 23.10 in this format.
On the other hand, Surrey have entered the new season being one of the strong contenders. With their next game against Middlesex, the team will look forward to the same as an opportunity to continue its winning momentum. Their record against Middlesex has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Dan Lawrence, who scored 3923 runs in 170 innings at an average of 25.80, and Laurie Evans, who scored 7400 runs in 318 innings at an average of 29.36. Reece Topley has taken 245 wickets in 201 innings at an average of 23.43.
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Middlesex vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction
The clash between Middlesex and Surrey will take place at The Lord's, which means Middlesex takes the home-ground advantage. In total, 13 T20Is have been played at this venue, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and 5 have been won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 151, but it falls to 130 in the second innings. Therefore, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Middlesex and Surrey could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
Middlesex and Surrey Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Rossington Adam
wicket keeper
Roy Jason
batsman
Holden Max
batsman
Thomas Adam Roger George
no information yet
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Pope Ollie
batsman
Falconer Caleb
no information yet
Curran Sam
all rounder
Higgins Ryan
all rounder
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Caires Joshua Michael De
batsman
Evans Laurie
batsman
Hollman Luke
all rounder
Curran Tom
all rounder
Gohar Zafar
bowler
Clark Jordan
all rounder
Bosch Eathan
all rounder
Abbott Sean
bowler
Helm Tom
bowler
Majid Yousef
bowler
Bo Cornwell Noah Bo
no information yet
Topley Reece
bowler
Team Form
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex has still not been able to regain its winning momentum to its best. The team has lost the majority of its last five games, which now makes them eager to grab a win. They have players such as Noah Cornwell, who took 23 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 27.91, and Max Holden, who scored 2683 runs in 113 innings at an average of 27.65.
Surrey Team Form
Surrey has maintained their winning momentum in the same way it ended the previous season. With the team having more wins than losses in their last five games, they will be eager to continue the same. They have players such as Chris Jordan, who took 446 wickets in 418 innings at an average of 27.26, and Sam Curran, who scored 5596 runs in 273 innings at an average of 25.90.
Middlesex vs Surrey
T20
The Lord's, null
Middlesex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Surrey
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Middlesex vs Surrey Top Batters
Stephen Eskinazi will enter the match against Surrey as a key batter for Middlesex. He has managed to score 3688 runs in 127 innings at an average of 31.52.
Jason Roy is one of the key run-scorers for Surrey in the current season. He has scored 10753 runs in 414 innings at an average of 27.08, with 6 centuries and 70 half-centuries.
Middlesex vs Surrey Top Bowlers
Tom Helm has been a key asset to the bowling line-up of Middlesex. He has grabbed an impressive total of 129 wickets in 110 innings at an average of 26.23.
Sam Curran has been a key player with the ball for Surrey this season. In his T20 career, he has managed to take 312 wickets in 314 innings at an average of 28.31.
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