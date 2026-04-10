Josh Hull News View all If you want to know right now what cricketer Josh Hull is up to, you can find out all the latest news about him: how his training sessions are going, what results he is showing on the field and which teams he is playing against. Josh Hull ruled out of Pakistan tour following quad injury English left armer Josh Hull has been sidelined from the forthcoming England men's Test tour of Pakistan due to a quad injury. He recently garnered attention for his Test debut with England against Sri Lanka at The Oval earlier this month and will now miss England’s important tour to Pakistan. Josh Hull ‌Josh Hull set for debut as England announce Playing XI for third Test Josh Hull ‌ENG vs SL | Josh Hull earns maiden call-up as cover to injured Mark Wood

International career

Josh Hull is an English cricketer. His full name is Joshua Owen Hull. He was born on 20 August 2004. He is a left-arm fast-medium bowler. Hull plays Test cricket for England. In domestic cricket, he plays for Leicestershire.

In October 2022, he signed a two-year contract with Leicestershire. Before that, he took 28 wickets for the academy team during the 2022 season. His strong performance helped him move forward and join the national team.

2024

In August, Hull was included in the England Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka. Mark Wood was injured, so Hull joined the team.

He was also part of the England squads for one-day and T20 matches against Australia.

Hull played in the final Test against Sri Lanka at The Oval, starting on 6 September. He was selected instead of Matthew Potts.

Andrew Flintoff gave him his Test cap before the match.

Hull became England's ninth-youngest Test debutant.

Mike Atherton said Hull was one of the youngest fast bowlers to play for England.

Brendon McCullum, England's head coach, said Hull had great potential and was a player for the future.

On 7 September, Hull took his first Test wicket. Pathum Nissanka was caught by Chris Woakes.

Hull was named in the England squad for the three-match Test series in Pakistan. He was later ruled out due to injury.

Leagues Participation

Josh Hull has also played in The Hundred Men’s competition.

Hundred Men’s

Josh Hull played for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred Men’s 2024 tournament. He did not take any wickets and had an economy rate of 12.24.

Year Team Notes 2024 Manchester Originals 0 wickets, Econ. 12.24

Domestic career

Josh Hull started his first-class career with Leicestershire in April 2023. He played against Yorkshire in the County Championship and took 4 wickets. Hull debuted in List A cricket in August 2023 during the One-Day Cup against Surrey. He also played his first T20 match in June 2023 against Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast.

Hull quickly gained attention in domestic cricket. In the One Day Cup final, he took an important wicket, dismissing Tom Prest after he scored a half-century. He bowled the last over of the match, helping Leicestershire win by two runs.

In 2024, Hull joined Manchester Originals for The Hundred. He played but had a mixed performance during the tournament.

Hull comes from a cricket family. His great uncle, Grenville Wilson, played for Worcestershire in the 1950s, and his brother, Ollie, is also part of Leicestershire's academy. Hull decided to focus on cricket after he broke his arm at 15 and could no longer play rugby.

Hull is still learning his craft. He bowls in the late 80s mph but has not yet reached 90 mph consistently. He is seen as a player with great potential, but there is still much for him to improve.

Records and achievements

Josh Hull has achieved a lot in a short time in domestic cricket. His accomplishments include impressive performances in different formats and quick recognition by the England national team.

First-class debut: 6 April 2023 – Leicestershire vs Yorkshire (County Championship) – 4 wickets for 132 runs.

List A debut: 3 August 2023 – Leicestershire vs Surrey (One-Day Cup).

T20 debut: 2 June 2023 – Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire (T20 Blast).

England Test squad selection: August 2024 – Selected for England's Test squad for the home series against Sri Lanka after playing just 10 first-class matches.

Hull's rapid progress shows his potential for both domestic and international cricket.

Personal life

Josh Hull, a rising star in cricket, keeps much of his personal life private. However, some details are available to the public.

Family

Josh Hull married his longtime girlfriend, Megan Meyers. His father’s name is not publicly known, and there is no information about his mother at this time.

Finance

Josh Hull's net worth is estimated to be between $1-5 million as of April 2024.

Scandals

In September 2024, Hull could not join the England Test tour of Pakistan due to a quadriceps injury. He also missed matches against Australia because of injury. Despite this, Hull has continued to focus on his recovery.

Fans

Josh Hull has around 5,000 followers on Instagram, where fans can stay updated on his career and life.