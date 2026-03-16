India vs Namibia Match Prediction
IND
98%
Chance of Winning
NAM
2%
Parimatch
T20i
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 859 runs, Abhishek Sharma was the leading run scorer for India in 2025.
- With 320 runs, Jan Frylinck was the leading run scorer for Namibia in 2025.
India vs Namibia Chance of Winning
India did not have a great start to the campaign even though they beat the United States of America as it took a brilliant batting by Surya Kumar Yadav for India to get over the line. They eventually beat United States of America by 29 runs. India would be hoping to register back to back wins in this campaign.
Namibia got outplayed in the opening game against Netherlands. They batted first in this game and scored 156 runs. Namibia bowlers failed to show up in the run chase as they eventually lost the game by seven wickets. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 98%
- Namibia’ chances of winning - 02%
India vs Namibia Prediction & Tips 2026
Ishant Kishan has been phenomenal in this format and his return in the international setup is on merit. In the opening game against the United States of America he scored 20 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Gerhard Erasmus has been incredible for Namibia with the ball and the bat, last year he scored 276 runs with an average of 30.66. He scored 18 in the opening game which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
India vs Namibia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Delhi with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
India and Namibia Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Steenkamp Louren
batsman
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Frylinck Jan Nicolaas
all rounder
Varma Tilak
batsman
Loftie-Eaton Nicol
all rounder
Yadav Suryakumar
batsman
Erasmus Gerhard
batsman
Pandya Hardik
all rounder
Smit JJ
all rounder
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Green Zane
wicket keeper
Singh Rinku
batsman
Trumpelmann Ruben
bowler
Patel Axar
all rounder
Kruger Malan
batsman
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Scholtz Bernard Martinus
batsman
Bumrah Jasprit
bowler
Shikongo Ben
bowler
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Heingo Max
no information yet
Team Form
India Team Form
India head into this game after a dominant series win against New Zealand. They won the opening game against USA.
Namibia Team Form
Namibia have won six of the last eight games, they lost the opening game against Netherlands.
India vs Namibia
T20i
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Namibia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs Namibia Top Batters
Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter
Abhishek Sharma did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game, he has been sensational in this format and was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jan Frylinck to be Namibia’ top batter
Jan Frylinck has been brilliant in this format for Namibia as he was the leading run scorer for Namibia last year. In the opening game he scored 30 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs Namibia Top Bowlers
Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler
Varun Chakaravarthy continued his excellent form in the last game as he was economical and ended the game with bowling figures of 1/24. He has been the standout bowler for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
JJ Smit to be Namibia’ top bowler
JJ Smit did not have a great outing in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as last year he was the leading wicket taker for Namibia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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