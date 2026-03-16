India vs Pakistan Match Prediction
IND
75%
Chance of Winning
PAK
25%
Parimatch
T20i
R. Premadasa Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 859 runs, Abhishek Sharma was the leading run scorer for India in 2025.
- With 194 runs, Salman Ali Agha is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in 2026.
India vs Pakistan Chance of Winning
India headed into this campaign as the favourites to win back to back championships and as expected they have done well so far this term as they have two wins in two games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they went head to head against Namibia and they won the game by 93 runs.
Much like their opponents, Pakistan have had a solid start to the season, after an early scare against Netherlands, they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat USA. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 75%
- Pakistan’ chances of winning - 25%
India vs Pakistan Prediction & Tips 2026
Ishant Kishan has been outstanding in the T20 format in the last 12 months. In the two games thus far he has scored 20 and 61 in the two games and we expect him to flourish once again in the upcoming game.
Babar Azam has struggled in this format and we expect him to continue to struggle in this campaign. He has scored 15 runs in the first game and even though he did well in the last outing, we expect him to score low in the upcoming game.
India vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
India and Pakistan Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Farhan Sahibzada
batsman
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Ayub Saim
batsman
Varma Tilak
batsman
Salman Agha
all rounder
Yadav Suryakumar
batsman
Azam Babar
batsman
Pandya Hardik
all rounder
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Khan Usman
batsman
Singh Rinku
batsman
Nawaz Mohammad
all rounder
Patel Axar
all rounder
Ashraf Faheem
all rounder
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Afridi Shaheen
bowler
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Tariq Usman
no information yet
Bumrah Jasprit
bowler
Ahmed Abrar
bowler
Team Form
India Team Form
India have been dominant so far in this campaign as they have won back to back games and are at the top of the table.
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan have won five games on the bounce. This season they have won back to back games.
India vs Pakistan
T20i
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Pakistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs Pakistan Top Batters
Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter
Abhishek Sharma missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been outstanding and was the leading run scorer for India last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Salman Ali Agha to be Pakistan’ top batter
Salman Ali Agha did not have a great game in the last outing against USA but we expect him to bounce back as he has been the standout batter for Pakistan this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs Pakistan Top Bowlers
Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler
Varun Chakaravarthy continued his excellent form in the last game as he was economical and ended the game with bowling figures of 3/7. He has been the standout bowler for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Abrar Ahmed to be Pakistan’ top bowler
Abrar Ahmed was excellent in the last game as he was economical once again against USA. He is the leading wicket taker for his side this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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