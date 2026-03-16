India vs Pakistan Match Prediction IND 75 % Chance of Winning PAK 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR India take on Pakistan in the 27th of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 15 at 07:00 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

India headed into this campaign as the favourites to win back to back championships and as expected they have done well so far this term as they have two wins in two games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they went head to head against Namibia and they won the game by 93 runs.

Much like their opponents, Pakistan have had a solid start to the season, after an early scare against Netherlands, they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat USA. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 75%

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 25%

India vs Pakistan Prediction & Tips 2026

Ishant Kishan has been outstanding in the T20 format in the last 12 months. In the two games thus far he has scored 20 and 61 in the two games and we expect him to flourish once again in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam has struggled in this format and we expect him to continue to struggle in this campaign. He has scored 15 runs in the first game and even though he did well in the last outing, we expect him to score low in the upcoming game.

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India vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Cloudy No Rain Warm No Wind

Cloudy No Rain Warm No Wind

India and Pakistan Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India have been dominant so far in this campaign as they have won back to back games and are at the top of the table.

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan have won five games on the bounce. This season they have won back to back games.

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India vs Pakistan Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter

Abhishek Sharma missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been outstanding and was the leading run scorer for India last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Salman Ali Agha to be Pakistan’ top batter

Salman Ali Agha did not have a great game in the last outing against USA but we expect him to bounce back as he has been the standout batter for Pakistan this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy continued his excellent form in the last game as he was economical and ended the game with bowling figures of 3/7. He has been the standout bowler for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abrar Ahmed to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Abrar Ahmed was excellent in the last game as he was economical once again against USA. He is the leading wicket taker for his side this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.