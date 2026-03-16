Pakistan vs Namibia Match Prediction PAK 90 % Chance of Winning NAM 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Pakistan takes on Namibia in the 35th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 18 at 03:00 PM IST.

Pakistan vs Namibia Chance of Winning

Pakistan headed into this campaign after a brilliant performance against Australia and so far this season they have done well and would be hoping to close the group stage with an impressive win. In the last game they went head to head against India and they struggled to make an impact.

Namibia have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they have three defeats in three games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against USA and they lost the game by 31 runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 90%

Namibia’ chances of winning - 10%

Pakistan vs Namibia Prediction & Tips 2026

Babar Azam has struggled in this format and we expect him to continue to struggle in this campaign. In the last game against India he scored five runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Gerhard Erasmus has been incredible for Namibia with the ball and the bat, last year he scored 276 runs with an average of 30.66. He has scored 18 in both matches and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Pakistan vs Namibia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Pakistan and Namibia Player List

Team Form

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan have two wins in three games thus far and are third on the table.

Namibia Team Form

Namibia have struggled to make an impact so far as they have lost all three games in this campaign.

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Pakistan vs Namibia Top Batters

Sahibzada Farhan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Sahibzada Farhan has been outstanding in this campaign thus far as so far in this campaign he has scored 120 runs and is the leading run scorer for Pakistan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jan Frylinck to be Namibia’ top batter

Jan Frylinck has been brilliant in this format for Namibia as he was the leading run scorer for Namibia last year. Even though he struggled in the last game he was brilliant in the first two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs Namibia Top Bowlers

Saim Ayub to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Saim Ayub was incredible in the last game against India as he bagged three wickets in the game. With five wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

JJ Smit to be Namibia’ top bowler

JJ Smit did not have a great outing in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as last year he was the leading wicket taker for Namibia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.