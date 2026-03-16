Pakistan vs Namibia Match Prediction
PAK
90%
Chance of Winning
NAM
10%
Parimatch
T20i
Sinhalese Sports Club
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 120 runs, Sahibzada Farhan is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in this campaign.
- With 320 runs, Jan Frylinck was the leading run scorer for Namibia in 2025.
Pakistan vs Namibia Chance of Winning
Pakistan headed into this campaign after a brilliant performance against Australia and so far this season they have done well and would be hoping to close the group stage with an impressive win. In the last game they went head to head against India and they struggled to make an impact.
Namibia have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they have three defeats in three games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against USA and they lost the game by 31 runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Pakistan’ chances of winning - 90%
- Namibia’ chances of winning - 10%
Pakistan vs Namibia Prediction & Tips 2026
Babar Azam has struggled in this format and we expect him to continue to struggle in this campaign. In the last game against India he scored five runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Gerhard Erasmus has been incredible for Namibia with the ball and the bat, last year he scored 276 runs with an average of 30.66. He has scored 18 in both matches and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Pakistan vs Namibia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Pakistan and Namibia Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Farhan Sahibzada
batsman
Frylinck Jan Nicolaas
all rounder
Ayub Saim
batsman
Steenkamp Louren
batsman
Salman Agha
all rounder
Loftie-Eaton Nicol
all rounder
Azam Babar
batsman
Erasmus Gerhard
batsman
Khan Usman
batsman
Nafay Khawaja Muhammad
batsman
Smit JJ
all rounder
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Green Zane
wicket keeper
Nawaz Mohammad
all rounder
Trumpelmann Ruben
bowler
Ashraf Faheem
all rounder
Myburgh Willem
no information yet
Mirza Mohammad Salman
bowler
Scholtz Bernard Martinus
batsman
Tariq Usman
no information yet
Brassell Jack Thomas
no information yet
Team Form
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan have two wins in three games thus far and are third on the table.
Namibia Team Form
Namibia have struggled to make an impact so far as they have lost all three games in this campaign.
Pakistan vs Namibia
T20i
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Pakistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Namibia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Pakistan vs Namibia Top Batters
Sahibzada Farhan to be Pakistan’ top batter
Sahibzada Farhan has been outstanding in this campaign thus far as so far in this campaign he has scored 120 runs and is the leading run scorer for Pakistan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jan Frylinck to be Namibia’ top batter
Jan Frylinck has been brilliant in this format for Namibia as he was the leading run scorer for Namibia last year. Even though he struggled in the last game he was brilliant in the first two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pakistan vs Namibia Top Bowlers
Saim Ayub to be Pakistan’ top bowler
Saim Ayub was incredible in the last game against India as he bagged three wickets in the game. With five wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
JJ Smit to be Namibia’ top bowler
JJ Smit did not have a great outing in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as last year he was the leading wicket taker for Namibia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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