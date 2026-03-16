West Indies vs South Africa Match Prediction WI 32 % Chance of Winning SA 68 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR West Indies take on South Africa in the 47th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 26 at 03:00 PM IST.

West Indies vs South Africa Chance of Winning

West Indies have had a sensational season so far as they have been one of the biggest surprises this season. They struggled for consistency in this format prior to this tournament. In the last game they went head to head against Zimbabwe and they dominated the game as they won the tie by 107 runs.

Much like their opponents, South Africa head into this fixture after a stunning win against tournament favourites India. South Africa dominated this match and they won the game by 76 runs. They would be hoping to carry on their form. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.

West Indies’ chances of winning - 32%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 68%

West Indies vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2026

Shai Hope did not have a great game against Zimbabwe as he scored 14 runs but so far he has had a brilliant campaign thus far. He has scored 169 runs so far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Dewald Brevis had a decent start to the campaign but has struggled to make an impact in the last few games. He bounced back in the last match as he scored 45 off 29 balls which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

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West Indies vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Ahmedabad with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

West Indies and South Africa Player List

Team Form

West Indies Team Form

West Indies beat Zimbabwe in the last match, they have a perfect record so far in this campaign.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have been sensational so far as they have a perfect record in this campaign.

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West Indies vs South Africa Top Batters

Shimron Hetmyer to be West Indies’ top batter

Shimron Hetmyer has been fabulous this season. In the last game against Zimbabwe he scored 85 off 34 balls and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aiden Markram to be South Africa’ top batter

Aiden Markram did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler

Gudakesh Motie has been the standout bowler for West Indies in this campaign. In the last game he bagged four wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’ top bowler

Marco Jansen had an incredible game in the last outing as he bagged four wickets against India and with 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for South Africa which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.