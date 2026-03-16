West Indies vs South Africa Match Prediction
WI
32%
Chance of Winning
SA
68%
Parimatch
T20i
Narendra Modi Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 219 runs, Shimron Hetmyer is the leading run scorer for West Indies in this campaign.
- With 182 runs, Aiden Markram is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this format.
West Indies vs South Africa Chance of Winning
West Indies have had a sensational season so far as they have been one of the biggest surprises this season. They struggled for consistency in this format prior to this tournament. In the last game they went head to head against Zimbabwe and they dominated the game as they won the tie by 107 runs.
Much like their opponents, South Africa head into this fixture after a stunning win against tournament favourites India. South Africa dominated this match and they won the game by 76 runs. They would be hoping to carry on their form. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 32%
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 68%
West Indies vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2026
Shai Hope did not have a great game against Zimbabwe as he scored 14 runs but so far he has had a brilliant campaign thus far. He has scored 169 runs so far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Dewald Brevis had a decent start to the campaign but has struggled to make an impact in the last few games. He bounced back in the last match as he scored 45 off 29 balls which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Ahmedabad with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
West Indies and South Africa Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
King Brandon
batsman
Markram Aiden
all rounder
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
De Kock Quinton
wicket keeper
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Rickelton Ryan
wicket keeper
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Miller David
batsman
Holder Jason
all rounder
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Chase Roston
all rounder
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Forde Matthew
bowler
Bosch Corbin
all rounder
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
Motie Gudakesh
bowler
Maharaj Keshav
bowler
Joseph Shamar
bowler
Ngidi Lungi
bowler
Team Form
West Indies Team Form
West Indies beat Zimbabwe in the last match, they have a perfect record so far in this campaign.
South Africa Team Form
South Africa have been sensational so far as they have a perfect record in this campaign.
West Indies vs South Africa
T20i
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
West Indies
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
South Africa
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
West Indies vs South Africa Top Batters
Shimron Hetmyer to be West Indies’ top batter
Shimron Hetmyer has been fabulous this season. In the last game against Zimbabwe he scored 85 off 34 balls and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Aiden Markram to be South Africa’ top batter
Aiden Markram did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler
Gudakesh Motie has been the standout bowler for West Indies in this campaign. In the last game he bagged four wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Marco Jansen to be South Africa’ top bowler
Marco Jansen had an incredible game in the last outing as he bagged four wickets against India and with 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for South Africa which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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