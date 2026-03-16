Zimbabwe vs South Africa Match Prediction ZIM 4 % Chance of Winning SA 96 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Zimbabwe take on South Africa in the 51st game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 01 at 03:00 PM IST.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe head into the final game of the campaign after what has been a brilliant campaign thus far. No one expected them to qualify for the Super Eight in this campaign and even though they have struggled in this round, they will take this as a big positive this term. In the last game they lost against India.

Unlike their opponents, South Africa have continued their excellent form in the Super Eight and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum in this game. In the last match they dominated against West Indies as they won the game by nine wickets. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.

Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 04%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 96%

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2026

Tadiwanashe Marumani has struggled for consistency so far this season as he has scored 124 runs thus far. In the last game he scored 20 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Dewald Brevis had a decent start to the campaign but has struggled to make an impact in the last few games. He bounced back in the last innings as he scored 45 off 29 balls which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

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Zimbabwe vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Delhi with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Clear No Rain Hot No Wind

Clear No Rain Hot No Wind

Zimbabwe and South Africa Player List

Team Form

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have struggled to make an impact in the Super Eight as they have lost both games.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have been sensational so far as they have a perfect record in this campaign.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa have been dominant in this fixture as they are unbeaten against Zimbabwe. Both sides went head to head back in 2025 and South Africa won the series.

Head to Head:

Zimbabwe : 00

South Africa: 07

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Zimbabwe vs South Africa Top Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter

Brian Bennett has been sensational so far in this campaign and in the last game he scored a half century against India. He remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aiden Markram to be South Africa’ top batter

Aiden Markram continued his excellent run in the last game as he scored 82 off 46 balls and with 264 runs, he is the leading run scorer for South Africa which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler

Blessing Muzarabani did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been solid thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’ top bowler

Marco Jansen did not have a good game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for South Africa which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.