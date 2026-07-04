International career

Clive Madande is a Zimbabwean cricketer who made his debut for the national team in June 2022. Born on April 12, 2000, he quickly gained attention for his skills and potential in international cricket.

Test:

Debut: Zimbabwe vs Ireland at Belfast - July 25-28, 2024

Last: Zimbabwe vs Ireland at Belfast - July 25-28, 2024

ODI:

Debut: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh at Harare - August 10, 2022

Last: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan at Bulawayo - November 28, 2024

T20I:

Debut: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan at Harare - June 14, 2022

Last: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan at Bulawayo - December 03, 2024

2022

January 2022: Madande was named in Zimbabwe's One Day International (ODI) squad for their series against Sri Lanka.

June 2022: Madande was included in both Zimbabwe's ODI and Twenty20 International (T20I) squads for the series against Afghanistan.

June 14, 2022: He made his T20I debut for Zimbabwe against Afghanistan.

August 2022: Madande was named in Zimbabwe's ODI squad for their series against Bangladesh.

August 10, 2022: He made his ODI debut for Zimbabwe against Bangladesh.

2023

January 2023: Madande helped Zimbabwe secure a victory over Ireland in a one-day match interrupted by rain. He contributed a late goal to help Zimbabwe win 3-0. This match was part of his growth as a key player for Zimbabwe.

In his ODI career (as of January 2023): He had already played several ODI matches and continued to develop his role as a valuable asset to the Zimbabwe cricket team.

2024

March 2024: Madande was appointed the captain of the Zimbabwe Emerging team, leading them to a gold medal at the 13th African Games.

July 2024: Madande was called up for a one-off Test against Ireland and made his Test debut at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast. Unfortunately, he struggled behind the stumps and conceded a world-record 42 byes in Ireland's first innings, surpassing the previous record of 37 byes set by England's Les Ames in 1934.

July 2024: In the Test match against Ireland, he scored 10 runs off 30 balls.

November 2024: Madande played an ODI against Pakistan at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, where he contributed 20 runs off 32 balls.

December 2024: In his most recent T20I match against Pakistan at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Madande scored 9 runs off 16 balls.

Leagues Participation

Madande hopes that strong performances in Zimbabwe's series against India will help other players from Zimbabwe enter the IPL. He wants to increase visibility for Zimbabwean players and open doors for them in major cricket leagues like the IPL.

Domestic career

Clive Madande began his domestic career with Tuskers in March 2021. He played his first match in the 2020-21 Logan Cup against Mashonaland Eagles. Madande also debuted in the Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition and the 2020-21 Pro50 Championship in the same year.

He quickly made a mark in domestic cricket. In his second first-class match, Madande scored 56 runs. In his next game against the Mashonaland Eagles, he scored an unbeaten 117 runs.

In March 2024, Madande played in the Logan Cup for Matabeleland Tuskers. In that match, Tuskers scored 321 runs, while Mashonaland Eagles posted 708/7, leading by 387 runs.

Madande continues to play in first-class, List A, and T20 matches, showing his growth as a player in domestic cricket.

Records and achievements

Clive Madande has set records and achieved important milestones in his cricket career.

March 2024: Madande was the captain of the Zimbabwe Emerging team, which won the gold medal at the 13th African Games.

July 2024: Madande set a record for the most byes conceded in a Test innings. He conceded 42 byes in a match against Ireland, breaking the previous record of 37 byes held by Les Ames since 1934.

July 2024: Madande debuted for Zimbabwe in a one-off Test match against Ireland.

January 2023: Madande helped Zimbabwe win an ODI against Ireland.

Personal life

Clive Madande is a private person when it comes to his personal life. He was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, on April 12, 2000. Most of his attention is focused on his cricket career.

Finance

here is no exact information about his finances. However, since he plays domestic and international cricket, his net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $200,000. As his career continues to grow, this number is likely to increase.

Scandals

In July 2024, Madande set a record in Test cricket for conceding 42 byes in one innings during a match against Ireland. This broke the previous record of 37 byes set in 1934 by Les Ames.

Fans

Madande has nearly 2,000 followers on Instagram. His fanbase is growing as his career continues.