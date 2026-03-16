India vs South Africa Match Prediction
IND
71%
Chance of Winning
SA
29%
Parimatch
T20i
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 773 runs, Abhishek Sharma is the leading run scorer for India in 2025.
- With 417 runs, Dewald Brevis is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this calendar year.
India vs South Africa Chance of Winning
India head into this series after an outstanding display in the ODI format against South Africa and they continued their momentum in the opening game as India dominated the proceeding and registered an emphatic win in the series openers. India haven’t lost a series in this calendar year and would be hoping to increase their advantage in this game.
On the other hand, South Africa headed into this game hoping to turn things around after the ODI series. They won the toss and restricted India to 175 runs, South African batters failed to show up as they were bowled out for 74 in the run chase. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 71%
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 29%
India vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2025
Surya Kumar Yadav has been solid in the T20 format but this year has been a struggle and he continued to struggle in the last game as he scored 12 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Quinton de Kock has struggled for consistency since his return from retirement and in the opening game he failed to open his account as he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
India vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Mullanpur during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
India and South Africa Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Hendricks Reeza
batsman
Gill Shubman
batsman
De Kock Quinton
wicket keeper
Yadav Suryakumar
batsman
Markram Aiden
all rounder
Varma Tilak
batsman
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Pandya Hardik
all rounder
Miller David
batsman
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Ferreira Donovan
wicket keeper
Sharma Jitesh
wicket keeper
Linde George
all rounder
Patel Axar
all rounder
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Sipamla Lutho
bowler
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Ngidi Lungi
bowler
Bumrah Jasprit
bowler
Baartman Ottniel
bowler
Team Form
India Team Form
India have dominated the T20I in this calendar year, they were sensational in the opening game as they took a 1-0 lead.
South Africa Team Form
South Africa have lost three of the last four matches in the T20 format and would be hoping to bounce back in this series.
India vs South Africa Head to Head
India vs South Africa
T20i
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
South Africa
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs South Africa Top Batters
Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter
Abhishek Sharma did not have a great start to the series regardless we are going to back him once again as he is the leading run scorer for India in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dewald Brevis to be South Africa’ top batter
Dewald Brevis had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 22 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. He remains the leading run scorer for South Africa in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Varun Chakravarthy to be India’ top bowler
Varun Chakravarthy was expensive in his first over in the last game but he bounced back and bagged two wickets and conceded just 19 runs. With 28 wickets he has been the leading wicket taker for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Corbin Bosch to be South Africa’ top bowler
Lungi Ngidi could not have hoped for a better start as he was the shining light in what was a dismal performance by his side. Ngidi bagged three wickets in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- India to win - 1.40 (Parimatch)
- South Africa to win - 2.94 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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