Facts: With 773 runs, Abhishek Sharma is the leading run scorer for India in 2025.

With 417 runs, Dewald Brevis is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this calendar year.

India vs South Africa Chance of Winning

India head into this series after an outstanding display in the ODI format against South Africa and they continued their momentum in the opening game as India dominated the proceeding and registered an emphatic win in the series openers. India haven’t lost a series in this calendar year and would be hoping to increase their advantage in this game.

On the other hand, South Africa headed into this game hoping to turn things around after the ODI series. They won the toss and restricted India to 175 runs, South African batters failed to show up as they were bowled out for 74 in the run chase. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 71%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 29%

India vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2025

Surya Kumar Yadav has been solid in the T20 format but this year has been a struggle and he continued to struggle in the last game as he scored 12 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock has struggled for consistency since his return from retirement and in the opening game he failed to open his account as he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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India vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Mullanpur during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

India and South Africa Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India have dominated the T20I in this calendar year, they were sensational in the opening game as they took a 1-0 lead.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have lost three of the last four matches in the T20 format and would be hoping to bounce back in this series.

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India vs South Africa Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter

Abhishek Sharma did not have a great start to the series regardless we are going to back him once again as he is the leading run scorer for India in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dewald Brevis to be South Africa’ top batter

Dewald Brevis had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 22 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. He remains the leading run scorer for South Africa in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakravarthy was expensive in his first over in the last game but he bounced back and bagged two wickets and conceded just 19 runs. With 28 wickets he has been the leading wicket taker for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Corbin Bosch to be South Africa’ top bowler

Lungi Ngidi could not have hoped for a better start as he was the shining light in what was a dismal performance by his side. Ngidi bagged three wickets in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.