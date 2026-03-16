Mumbai Spartans vs India Tigers Match Prediction MUM 51 % Chance of Winning IND 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 4th match in the Legends League Cricket will be exciting for the fans, as Mumbai Spartans will be going against India Tigers. This match will be taking place on 14 March at 7:30 PM IST at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani. Mumbai Spartans started off their campaign with a loss against the India Captains by 23 runs. On the other hand, India Tigers started off their campaign with a 20-run victory over Royal Riders Punjab. It will be intense to see whether the Tigers will get their second win or the Spartans will get their first.

Who will win? Mumbai Spartans India Tigers Vote 0 votes

Facts Mumbai Spartans and India Tigers will face each other for the first time in Legends League Cricket.

Tillakaratne Dilshan failed to start well for India Tigers, scoring just 9 runs in the first game.

KC Cariappa from Mumbai Spartans took 2 wickets in the first game at an average of 6.50.

Mumbai Spartans vs India Tigers Chances of Winning

India Tigers have received a positive start to their debut season in the Legends League Cricket. The team will be keen to continue their form even in the next game against the Mumbai Spartans. They have players such as Kuldeep Hooda, who scored 48 runs off 38 balls, and Abu Nechim, who took 2 wickets at an average of 11. On the other hand, Mumbai Spartans will be keen to secure their first win of the season. The team has players such as Bharath Chipli, who scored 47 runs off 30 balls, and Suboth Bhati, who took 2 wickets at an average of 12.

Mumbai Spartans Chances of Winning: 48%

India Tigers Chances of Winning: 52%

Mumbai Spartans vs India Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mumbai Spartans did not get a good start to the season, as their batting line-up failed to chase the target. But the team will be eager to regain their form against the India Tigers in the next game and steal the win. They have batsmen such as Asad Pathan, who scored 10 runs off 15 balls, and Amit Verma, who scored 18 runs off 18 balls. KC Cariappa was a key bowler for the team as he took 2 wickets at an average of 6.50.

India Tigers, on the other hand, got a strong start with a win in their previous match against Royal Riders Punjab. They will be using the winning momentum to grab another win and possibly top the table. The team has batsmen such as Pawan Negi, who scored 41 runs off 18 balls, and Kirk Edwards, who scored 14 runs off 12 balls. With the ball, the team also has Jeevan Mendis, who took 2 wickets at an average of 7.

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Mumbai Spartans vs India Tigers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Mumbai Spartans and India Tigers will be played at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani. This venue has not hosted any international or domestic games till now. But in the two Legends League Cricket matches played here, it has favoured the teams batting first, as both games were won by them. Batting gets a bit challenging in the second innings, which makes it likely for the team winning the toss to bat first.

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Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm No Wind

Mumbai Spartans and India Tigers Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Spartans Team Form

Mumbai Spartans started off the tournament with a loss against the India Captains.

India Tigers Team Form

India Tigers came out strong to start their Legends League Cricket campaign with a win against Royal Riders Punjab.

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Mumbai Spartans vs India Tigers Top Batters

Bharath Chipli turned out to be the highest run scorer for Mumbai Spartans in its last game. He went on to score 47 runs for the team in 30 balls with 3 fours and 4 sixes.

Kuldeep Hooda is the top run scorer for India Tigers in the current season. He managed to score 48 runs off 38 balls for the team in its last game against Royal Riders Punjab.

Mumbai Spartans vs India Tigers Top Bowlers

Amit Verma is the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Spartans in the Legends League Cricket. He managed to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 9.67.

Jeevan Mendis turned out to be the best bowler for India Tigers after the first game. Bowling a four-over spell, he was able to take 2 wickets and conceded 13 runs at an economy of 3.50.