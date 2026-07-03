The Best Betting Sites and Apps With Wire Transfer Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Wire Transfer is equally popular payment system among Indian users. In this review, we will tell you how to use this payment system correctly and which online betting sites you can use to make a Wire Transfer. All of the betting sites in the review have the Sportscafe approval mark, which means that they are completely legal and safe to use. Read the information in this review carefully and you will know all about Wire Transfer!

Sites with The Best Choice of Deposit Methods

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Top 10 Betting Sites That Accept Wire Transfer as a Payment Method By researching how payment methods such as bank transfer work, we examined the entire sports betting market in India. We were able to compile an up-to-date list of Cricket betting sites and Football betting sites that support this payment method, study carefully: Parimatch; 1win; Melbet; Dafabet; MegaPari; 888starz; Mostbet; Odds96; Indibet; 1xbet. All of the betting sites on the list are licensed and safe to use, so you can choose any of them now and start betting on sport!

Benefits of Online Betting with Wire Transfer Today in the sports betting market you can find a wide variety of payment systems. We studied the market in detail and were able to compare all payment methods by wire transfer and can name its main advantages, such as: This method offers low minimum deposits;

No deposit fees;

Instant crediting of funds as a deposit;

Support for Rupees national currency and much more! Next in the review we will tell in more detail all the relevant information about the Wire Transfer, read on and you will know everything! Types of Wire Transfers Wire Transfer includes two main types of transfers, which allow you to use this payment method with great comfort. The two main types of Wire Transfer are: International. This type of Wire Transfer makes it possible to make transactions between residents of different countries;

Local. This type of Wire Transfer allows customers to make transactions only within the territory of their country. This once again proves that this payment method is safe, because consumer protection will be carried out not only at the local, but also at the international level. And as we all know, banks in any country have the highest degree of security. Advantages and Disadvantages of Payment Method for Betting As we said before, we did a complete analysis of the sports betting market and compared a large number of different payment systems. We highlighted the main strengths of Wire Transfer, which are its advantages. We also found a few minor disadvantages, which at the same time do not interfere with the comfortable use. Read the following information carefully. Advantages This payment method is well accepted in India and is often used by players;

Transactions are available in the local currency of Rupees;

No need to open a new card if you are already a bank client;

There is no limit on the amount you can deposit or withdraw;

Easy deposit and withdrawal system;

No commission for payment operations;

High security system for customers and much more. Disadvantages It takes quite a long time to translate, which can cause some inconvenience;

Manual entry of transactions can complicate the process;

It is not possible to make transfers if the bank is not working for technical reasons.

Simple Guide to Create an Account It's very easy to start using a payment system like Bank Wire Transfer. We are sure that every experienced user will be able to open an account quickly, but for new users we've prepared a step-by-step instruction: Choose a bank. You may use a bank which you are a client of or use any other bank. It is best to choose the bank that is closest to you; Open an account. Contact the bank to open an account (all further actions will be performed by the bank specialists). Do not forget that you can also open an account by phone or through the Internet; Enter your personal data. If you open an account online, you need to fill in the following information when opening an account: name, surname, phone number, etc. If you are using the bank in person, check the fine print and clarify information about taxes, fees, and exchange rates if it is an international transfer. All information should be accurate; Complete the process. Once your application is approved, you need to go to your nearest bank branch and you can get your personal account information. That's it! Using these instructions, you will definitely do everything correctly and save time. You will also be able to transfer money to your betting account right away to start betting on Cricket!

Other Betting Bookmakers that Accept Wire Transfer We have also prepared information about all available betting sites on the sports betting market that support Wire Transfer, read it carefully: Paripesa;

Dafabet;

Crickex;

10cric;

Leonbet;

Fun88;

Pure Win;

Betvisa;

Rabona;

Bilbet. Successful! All of the sites in the list are licensed and are ranked from top to bottom in popularity. Choose the one that's right for you and start betting on IPL!

Start Betting with Wire Transfer To make using a payment system such as Bank Transfer even more convenient, we have prepared several step-by-step instructions that describe all the processes in detail. If you follow these instructions, you can easily start playing. Please read the information below carefully. Spet-by-Step Guide of Opening a Wire Transfer Account You can open a bank transfer account online, over the phone, or in person at a bank branch, and it's easy. Use step-by-step instructions for opening an account by bank transfer: Go to your bank branch. Go to the nearest branch of the bank you are a customer of; Open a personal account and verify your identity. Take your passport with you. A bank specialist will help you open an account and fill out all the information you need to start using the account; Go through the KYC verification process. The specialist will send a code to your phone number with which you will be verified and your application will be sent for review. Successful! These steps will complete the opening of your bank account, after which you will be able to make deposits and make transfers, and we will tell you exactly how to do this. Got it! Once you have completed all of the above steps and your application is approved, you will receive your personal account information and can start making any transactions! Spet-by-Step Guide of Funding Your Wire Transfer Wallet Don't worry, it's also no problem to deposit money into your bank account and you can easily do this. We are sure that experienced customers can do it on their own, but for new users we have prepared a step-by-step instruction, study it carefully and you will do everything correctly: Contact your nearest bank branch. Go to a bank or use online banking to top up your account online; Replenish your account. To do this, ask a bank specialist who will help you with all the paperwork. Do not forget to take your passport to verify your identity. Clarify information about the exchange rate, fees and taxes; Complete the process. Choose the payment method that suits you (Mastercard or Visa, or you can also use cash) and deposit the money; if the transfer is international, choose the correct currency. It worked! The money you make as a deposit will instantly come into your bank account and you can make any payment transactions, now you can start playing! Depositing with Wire Transfer Now we will tell you how to use Wire Transfer for your game account. Follow the step-by-step instructions on how to make a deposit to your game account using a Wire Transfer: Log in to your account. Enter your username and password to log in to the platform. If you are a new user, choose betting sites presented in the review and register; Select your payment method. Go to the "My accounts" section of your account, select the payment method Wire Transfer; Enter your personal information and make a deposit. Fill in all the necessary details, such as your account number, full first and last name, bank name, SWIFT or IBAN codes; Complete the deposit. Check all the personal information you have entered and confirm the process. There may be restrictions on online transfers, so you may need to contact your bank in person instead. Done! All your deposits will be credited instantly into your account so you can start betting on Cricket or Football and be a part of India's popular IPL sporting event! Withdrawing with Wire Transfer Well, the most important thing when using any payment system is the withdrawal of funds. Using bank transfer is much safer than other payment methods. Use step-by-step instructions on how to withdraw money via bank transfer: Access your personal account. Login to your game account using the username and password you created during registration; Select a withdrawal method. Go to the "Withdrawal of funds" section of your personal account, select the payment method Wire Transfer, enter the amount of money; Fill in your personal information. Next you will need to fill in a lot of information such as funds in the account, bank account number, full name and contact information, bank name, transit number of the bank, SWIFT or IBAN codes; Complete the process. Check all the details and then after a few days contact the nearest bank you will be using to withdraw funds and receive your winnings. That's it! We told you about all the processes you can do with Wire Transfer, now you can do it all by yourself. It is also important to remember that it is time-consuming to transfer between accounts, so it may take you 3-5 business days to withdraw. But you should not worry, because this payment method is proven and one of the safest in India!

Wire Transfer-Allowed Indian Banks Wire Transfer is a convenient way to send a large sum of money quickly. That's why this payment method is popular among Indian bettors. This method is considered safe and is also supported by licensed betting sites. That's why this method has been approved by Indian banks and you will be able to conduct your transactions in banks like CICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and others!

Safe and Secure Betting with Wire Transfer Wire Transfer, one of the safest payment methods, which is quite popular among players. The bank is one of the safest financial institutions in the country, which controls all transactions and follows security protocols. All customers' personal data is stored on encrypted hard drives using 256-bit SSL encryption technology, as well as TSL and more. You don't have to worry about the safety of your funds when making a transfer.

Difference Between Wire Transfer and Bank Transfer There is a difference between a Bank Transfer and a Wire Transfer and we will now explain it briefly. With a bank transfer, the sending bank acts as an intermediary, sending information about the transfer to the recipient bank before the money is delivered. A bank transfer simply involves sending money directly from one bank account to another. General differences between Wire Transfers and Bank Transfers include: Speed (Wire Transfer overseas transfers take longer);

Costs (Wire Transfer, sometimes fees must be paid);

Ability to send abroad (Wire Transfer can be sent within and outside the country);

Risk (Wire Transfer is the most risky because once the money has been sent, it is difficult to withdraw, but it can be done).

Wire Transfer Customer Support Each bank has its own support service, which at any time can help its customers to solve any problem. Ways of contacting the support service are listed on the official website of the bank you use, so you will not find it difficult to contact them. You will also be able to do this by phone or by contacting the bank's specialists in person.