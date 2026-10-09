Match details Otago Volts vs Northern Districts First class Plunket Shield 14.12.2026

First class

Dunedin

OVO
OVO
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:Plunket Shield 26/27
Date:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 14, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Otago Volts Squad

PlayersBacon Matthew Boyce, Chu Max, Cumming Jacob Mark, Duffy Jacob, Foxcroft Dean, Georgeson Luke, Gibson Jacob Michael, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Johnson Llewellyn Cullen, Lockrose Ben, McKay Jarrod, Muller Travis, Parkes Thorn Kiwa, Phillips Dale, Phillips Glenn, Rutherford Hamish, Todd Jamal
Benchno information yet

Northern Districts Squad

PlayersCarter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, Fisher Matthew, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johnston Scott Sangster, Kuggeleijn Scott, Patel Sundeep, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Raval Jeet, Santner Mitchell, Seifert Tim, Southee Tim, Wagner Neil, Walker FL, Walker Joe, Williamson Kane
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumUniversity of Otago Oval
CityDunedin
Capacity4500
EndsSouthern End
Hosts toNorthern End

Match has not started yet