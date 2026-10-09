Match details Otago Volts vs Northern Districts First class Plunket Shield 14.12.2026
First class
Dunedin
Match Info
|Match:
|Plunket Shield 26/27
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Otago Volts Squad
Northern Districts Squad
|Players
|Carter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, Fisher Matthew, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johnston Scott Sangster, Kuggeleijn Scott, Patel Sundeep, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Raval Jeet, Santner Mitchell, Seifert Tim, Southee Tim, Wagner Neil, Walker FL, Walker Joe, Williamson Kane
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|University of Otago Oval
|City
|Dunedin
|Capacity
|4500
|Ends
|Southern End
|Hosts to
|Northern End
Match has not started yet