Match details Uttarakhand vs Chandigarh First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Uttarakhand Squad
Chandigarh Squad
|Players
|Azad Arjun, Bawa Raj Angad, Bhambri Shivam, Birla Nishunk, Dhanda Rohit, Dhindsa Chiragvir Singh, Kanwar Anirudh, Kashyap Vishu, Khan Arslan, Kush Dipender, Lather Bhagmender Balbir, Pajni Nehal, Pannu Arjit, Rana Akshit, Sandhu Jagjit Singh, Sandil Karthik, Sharma Nikhil, Vohra Manan
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet