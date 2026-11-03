Match details Uttarakhand vs Chandigarh First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027

First class

UTT
UTT
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Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Uttarakhand Squad

PlayersAyachi Agnivesh, Bhupendra Jaiswal Tejasvi, Bora Devendra, Chandela Kunal, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Dangwal Shashwat Keshav, Dhapola Deepak, Joshi Janmejay, Kandpal Vaibhav, Mahajan Aarav, Mishra Mayank, Nagarkoti Jagmohan, Nischal Dega, Patwal Harsh Dhirendar, Raichandani Lakshya, Rawat Aditya, Rawat Sanskar, Rawat Saurabh, Suchith Jagadeesha, Sudha Avneesh, Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra
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Chandigarh Squad

PlayersAzad Arjun, Bawa Raj Angad, Bhambri Shivam, Birla Nishunk, Dhanda Rohit, Dhindsa Chiragvir Singh, Kanwar Anirudh, Kashyap Vishu, Khan Arslan, Kush Dipender, Lather Bhagmender Balbir, Pajni Nehal, Pannu Arjit, Rana Akshit, Sandhu Jagjit Singh, Sandil Karthik, Sharma Nikhil, Vohra Manan
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