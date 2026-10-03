Match details Uttarakhand vs Haryana First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026

First class

UTT
UTT
HAR
HAR

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Uttarakhand Squad

PlayersChandela Kunal, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Chopra Prashant, Dangwal Shashwat Keshav, Joshi Janmejay, Kumar Rajan, Lalwani Bhupen, Mahajan Aarav, Mishra Mayank, Nagarkoti Jagmohan, Negi Abhay, Patwal Harsh Dhirendar, Raichandani Lakshya, Rawat Sagar, Rawat Saurabh, Suchith Jagadeesha, Sudha Avneesh, Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra
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Haryana Squad

PlayersBaloda Tanmay, Dalal Lakshya Suman, Dalal Yashvardhan, Hooda Kapil, Kamboj Anshul, Kashyap Nikhil, Kumar Aman, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Rana Amit, Rathee Rahul Pawan, Rohilla Bhuwan, Shandilya Mayank, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Dheeru, Singh Yuvraj, Thakral Anuj Hira, Vats Parth Shiv
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