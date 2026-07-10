Squads Dragons vs Typhoons List a Super 50 Series, Women 03.08.2026
Playing
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|First Team
|Second Team
Armstrong Bella
bowler
Atkinson Georgia
bowler
Calvert Emily
no information yet
Bartlett Ocean
all rounder
Caulfield Amy
all rounder
Butterly Jane
all rounder
Dalzell Alana
batsman
Canning Ava
bowler
Devine Mollie
all rounder
Craig Zara
bowler
Dunne Tahlia
no information yet
Delany Laura
all rounder
Fisher Aoife
bowler
Dempsey Georgina
bowler
Gillian Jemma
batsman
Forbes Sarah
wicket keeper
Green Claudia
bowler
Gough Rebecca
all rounder
Harrison Abbi
bowler
Loughran Joanna
wicket keeper
Hunter Amy
wicket keeper
Maguire Jane
bowler
Jackson Jennifer
all rounder
McLean Isabelle
bowler
Kelly Arlene
all rounder
McNally Julie
all rounder
Little Louise
batsman
Raack Celeste
bowler
Mayes Jess
bowler
Searle Robyn
batsman
McCartney Kia
batsman
Squires Annabelle
bowler
McEvoy Kate
bowler
Stokell Rebecca
batsman
McGrahan Lucy
all rounder
Thompson M
no information yet
McGranaghan L
no information yet
Thomson Luke
no information yet
Murray Cara
bowler
Thomson Sinead
no information yet
Noble Elise
no information yet
Van der Schyff Christine
no information yet
Paul Leah
all rounder
Waldron Mary
wicket keeper
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Walsh Alice
all rounder
Reid Sophie
batsman
Richardson Eimear
all rounder
Spence Millie
no information yet
Strang Jaimie-Lee
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet