Match details New South Wales Breakers vs South Australian Scorpions List a National Cricket League, Women 20.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|National Cricket League, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, September 28, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, February 20, 2027 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
New South Wales Breakers Squad
|Players
|Allen Jade, Bray Caoimhe, Brown Maitlan, Burns Erin, Cheatle Lauren, Coyte Sarah, Darlington Hannah, French Tara, Gardner Ashleigh, Healy Alyssa, Hunter Elsa, Kua Lauren, Learoyd Anika, Litchfield Phoebe, Mack Katie, Moore Claire, Nicklin Frankie, Pelle Kate, Perry Ellyse, Samantha Bates, Wilson Tahlia
|Bench
|no information yet
South Australian Scorpions Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|City
|Sydney
|Capacity
|46000
|Ends
|Paddington End
|Hosts to
|Randwick End
Match has not started yet