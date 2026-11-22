Squads New South Wales Breakers vs South Australian Scorpions List a National Cricket League, Women 20.02.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Allen Jade
bowler
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Bray Caoimhe
no information yet
Barsby Jemma
bowler
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Brown Darcie
bowler
Burns Erin
all rounder
Clark Maggie
bowler
Cheatle Lauren
bowler
De Broughe Emma
all rounder
Coyte Sarah
bowler
Filsell Emmerson
all rounder
Darlington Hannah
bowler
Johnston Ellie
batsman
French Tara
no information yet
Larosa Eleanor
all rounder
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Malgioglio Isabella
all rounder
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Hunter Elsa
batsman
Neale Courtney
bowler
Kua Lauren
no information yet
Patterson Bridget
batsman
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Peterson Kate
bowler
Mack Katie
batsman
Schutt Megan
bowler
Moore Claire
all rounder
Webb Courtney
batsman
Nicklin Frankie
all rounder
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Pelle Kate
batsman
Wilson Ella
all rounder
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Worthley Elizabeth
no information yet
Samantha Bates
bowler
Wilson Tahlia
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet