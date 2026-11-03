Match details Gujarat vs Services List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 29.12.2026

List a

GUJ
GUJ
SER
SER

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, December 29, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Squad

PlayersBhatt Japagnya, Bishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Desai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Amit, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Jaiswal Vishal, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Harshal, Patel Hemang, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Urvil, Poddar Ahaan Anuj
Benchno information yet

Services Squad

PlayersAhlawat Mohit, Ali Irfan, Bahadur Raj, Chauhan Ravi, Dahiya Sagar, Hathwala Vikas, Jangra Mohit, Narang Pulkit, Paliwal Rajat, Poonia Poonam, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Shukla Amit Kumar, Singh Harjit, Tanwar Nitin, Vardhan Harsh, Yadav Nitin
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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