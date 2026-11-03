Match details Jammu And Kashmir vs Saurashtra List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 24.12.2026

List a

JAK
JAK
SAU
SAU

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jammu And Kashmir Squad

PlayersAshwin Murugan, Dogra Paras, Hassan Yawer, Iqbal Qamran, Khajuria Shubham, Kumar Sunil Ram, Kundal Dikshant, Lotra Sahil, Mushtaq Abid, Muzaffar Nasir Lone, Nabi Aquib, Samad Abdul, Sharma Rydham, Sharma Vivrant Sushil, Singh Kawalpreet, Singh Yudhvir
Benchno information yet

Saurashtra Squad

PlayersAhir Ruchit, Bhut Parth, Chudasama Yuvraj, Desai Harvik, Dodiya Yurajsinh, Fuletra Krains, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Jackson Sheldon, Jadeja Aditya, Jadeja Vishvaraj, Jani Chirag, Kanbi Hiten, Karamta Devang D, Karia Pranav, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Panwar Ankur, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rana Parshwaraj, Unadkat Jaydev, Vasavada Arpit, Vora Navneet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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