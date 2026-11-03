Match details Madhya Pradesh vs Vidarbha List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 16.12.2026

List a

MAP
MAP
VID
VID

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Madhya Pradesh Squad

PlayersBatham Rahul, Chouhan Rishabh, Dubey Yash, Gawli Harsh Prakas, Iyer Venkatesh, Jain Saransh, Kartikeya Kumar, Kumar Shivang, Mantri Himanshu, Pandey Aryan Anand, Sharma Shubham, Singh Harpreet, Singh Tripuresh, Tada Ritik, Tiwari Madhav, Yadav Mangesh
Benchno information yet

Vidarbha Squad

PlayersBhosle Ganesh Bhagat, Bhute Nachiket, Binkar Rohit, Deshmukh Shivam, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Dubey Shubham, Hinge Praful, Kadam Yash, Mokhade Aman Ravindra, Nalkande Darshan, Parwani Dipesh, Rathod Yash Vijay, Rekhade Parth, Samarth Ravikumar, Sheikh Faiz Mohammad, Shorey Dhruv, Taide Atharwa, Thakur Yash, Wadkar Akshay
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet