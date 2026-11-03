Match details Puducherry vs Assam List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 27.12.2026

List a

PUD
PUD
ASM
ASM

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 27, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Puducherry Squad

PlayersAdhantrao Siddhant Mangesh, Akash Pugazhendi, Anand Kargave Akash, Anand Bhanu, Bhardwaj Vedant, Chauhan Bhupender, Garhwal Aditya, Gopal Thivagar, Kangayan Neyan Shyam, Khan Aman Hakim, Khokhar Vishal, M Sivamurugan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Pandey Krishna, Pranaav Nitin, Premraj R, Ramamoorthy Ragavan, Ratnaparkhe Paras Santosh, Singh Sidak, Sivaraman Parameeswaran, Tunda Adil, Udeshi Sagar, Vaghani Parth, Vignesh Kannan, Yadav Gaurav
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Assam Squad

PlayersChoudhury Avinav, Das Denish Paramananda, Deka Nihar, Dihingia Saurav, Ghadigaonkar Sumit, Hussain Mukhtar, Kuraishi Abdul Ajij, Lahakar Bhargab Pratim, Malakar Ayushman, Pegu Ruhinandan, Purkayastha Swarupam, Roy Sibsankar, Saikia Pradyuman, Sengupta Akash, Singh Rahul
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Venue Guide

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