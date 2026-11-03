Match details Puducherry vs Bengal List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 21.12.2026

List a

PUD
PUD
BEN
BEN

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 21, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Puducherry Squad

PlayersAdhantrao Siddhant Mangesh, Akash Pugazhendi, Anand Kargave Akash, Anand Bhanu, Bhardwaj Vedant, Chauhan Bhupender, Garhwal Aditya, Gopal Thivagar, Kangayan Neyan Shyam, Khan Aman Hakim, Khokhar Vishal, M Sivamurugan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Pandey Krishna, Pranaav Nitin, Premraj R, Ramamoorthy Ragavan, Ratnaparkhe Paras Santosh, Singh Sidak, Sivaraman Parameeswaran, Tunda Adil, Udeshi Sagar, Vaghani Parth, Vignesh Kannan, Yadav Gaurav
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Bengal Squad

PlayersAhmed Shahbaz, Bhati Vishal, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gani Aamir, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Ghosh Sayan, Gupta Sumanta Anil, Kumar Mukesh, Kumar Ravi, Lal Karan, Majumdar Anustup, Mishra Ankit, Nag Sumit, Shami Mohammed
Benchno information yet

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