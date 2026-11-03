Match details Puducherry vs Kerala List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 29.12.2026

List a

PUD
PUD
KER
KER

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, December 29, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Puducherry Squad

PlayersAdhantrao Siddhant Mangesh, Akash Pugazhendi, Anand Kargave Akash, Anand Bhanu, Bhardwaj Vedant, Chauhan Bhupender, Garhwal Aditya, Gopal Thivagar, Kangayan Neyan Shyam, Khan Aman Hakim, Khokhar Vishal, M Sivamurugan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Pandey Krishna, Pranaav Nitin, Premraj R, Ramamoorthy Ragavan, Ratnaparkhe Paras Santosh, Singh Sidak, Sivaraman Parameeswaran, Tunda Adil, Udeshi Sagar, Vaghani Parth, Vignesh Kannan, Yadav Gaurav
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Kerala Squad

PlayersAparajith Baba, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Imran Ahammed Suharaji, Kunnummal Rohan, M Sharafuddeen N, Nair Abhishek J, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Narayanan Biju, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Parveen Abhijth, Prasad Krishna, Puthur Vignesh, Samson Sanju, Scaria Akhil, Tom Eden Apple, Vinod Vishnu
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Venue Guide

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