Match details Vidarbha vs Bihar List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 27.12.2026

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Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 27, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Vidarbha Squad

PlayersBhosle Ganesh Bhagat, Bhute Nachiket, Binkar Rohit, Deshmukh Shivam, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Dubey Shubham, Hinge Praful, Kadam Yash, Mokhade Aman Ravindra, Nalkande Darshan, Parwani Dipesh, Rathod Yash Vijay, Rekhade Parth, Samarth Ravikumar, Sheikh Faiz Mohammad, Shorey Dhruv, Taide Atharwa, Thakur Yash, Wadkar Akshay
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Bihar Squad

PlayersKanaujia Badal Manoj, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Hashim Shabir, Khan Shabbir Bashir, Kumar Singh Honey Hansnath, Loharuka Ayush, Mahrour Mangal, Raj Akash Bibhuti, Raj Prithvi, Rajnish Kumar, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Himanshu, Singh Piyush, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Tiwari Himanshu
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