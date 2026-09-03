Match details Knights vs Titans T20 CSA T20 Challenge 02.10.2026

T20

KNI
KNI
TIT
TIT

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, October 02, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Knights Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Titans Squad

PlayersBoast Matthew, Bokako Tladi, Bosch Corbin, Brand Neil, Brevis Dewald, Coetzee Gerald, Dala CJ, De Kock Quinton, Elgar Dean, Ferreira Donovan, Gqamane Ayabulela, Klaasen Heinrich, Makhanya Sibonelo, Markram Aiden, Moonsamy Rivaldo, Ngidi Lungi, Phangiso Aaron, Shamsi Tabraiz, Twala Musawenkosi, van Heerden Joshua, Williams Lizaad
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Match has not started yet