Match details Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds T20 Super Smash 14.01.2027

T20

Auckland

AUC
AUC
WFI
WFI

Match Info

Match:Super Smash 26/27
Date:Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, January 14, 2027 03:25 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Auckland Aces Squad

PlayersAshok Adithya, Fletcher Cam, Gulati Rohit, Guptill Martin, Harrison Ryan, Jacobs Bevon, Johal Harjot, Jones A, Keene Simon, Olliver Angus, Phillips Dale, Singh Samrath, Solia Sean, Stackpole Lachlan, Watson Luke Douglas
Benchno information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Blundell Tom, Bracewell Michael, Dudding Liam Raymond, Greenwood Nick, Hartshorn James William, Jackson Oscar, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, McLachlan Callum, Milne Adam, Morgan Sam, Mycock Sam, Paranjpe Amogh, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Snedden Michael Warwick, Tashkoff Jesse, van Beek Logan, Younghusband Peter Francis, Zeb Yahya
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumEden Park Outer Oval
CityAuckland
Capacity4000
EndsCity End
Hosts toSandringham End

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