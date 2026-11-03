Match details Central Stags vs Otago Volts T20 Super Smash 17.01.2027

T20

Napier

CST
CST
OVO
OVO

Match Info

Match:Super Smash 26/27
Date:Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 02:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Central Stags Squad

PlayersBracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clark William, Clarkson Josh, Cleaver Dane, Field Joey, Findlay Toby Aitken, Foxcroft Dean, Heaphy Curtis, Lennox Jayden, Patel Ajaz, Randell Brett, Schaw Angus, Schmulian Bradley, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Otago Volts Squad

PlayersBacon Matthew Boyce, Chu Max, Clarke Mason, Cumming Jacob Mark, Cumming Zac, Duffy Jacob, Georgeson Luke, Gibson Jacob Michael, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Johnson Llewellyn Cullen, Lockrose Ben, McKay Jarrod, Parkes Thorn Kiwa, Phillips Glenn, Sixton Harry, Todd Jamal
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumMcLean Park
CityNapier
Capacity19700
EndsCentennial Stand End
Hosts toEmbankment End

Match has not started yet