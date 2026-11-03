Squads Central Stags vs Otago Volts T20 Super Smash 17.01.2027

T20

Napier

CST
CST
OVO
OVO

Playing

CST
CST
OVO
OVO
First TeamSecond Team
Bracewell Doug

all rounder

Bruce Tom

batsman

Chu Max

wicket keeper

Clarkson Josh

all rounder

Cleaver Dane

wicket keeper

Cumming Zac

all rounder

Field Joey

all rounder

Findlay Toby Aitken

no information yet

Georgeson Luke

all rounder

Foxcroft Dean

all rounder

Heaphy Curtis

wicket keeper

Phillips Glenn

all rounder

Sixton Harry

no information yet

Todd Jamal

all rounder

Young Will

batsman

Bench

CST
CST
OVO
OVO

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet