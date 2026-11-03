Squads Central Stags vs Otago Volts T20 Super Smash 17.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bracewell Doug
all rounder
Bacon Matthew Boyce
bowler
Bruce Tom
batsman
Chu Max
wicket keeper
Clark William
batsman
Clarke Mason
bowler
Clarkson Josh
all rounder
Cumming Jacob Mark
all rounder
Cleaver Dane
wicket keeper
Cumming Zac
all rounder
Field Joey
all rounder
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Findlay Toby Aitken
no information yet
Georgeson Luke
all rounder
Foxcroft Dean
all rounder
Gibson Jacob Michael
bowler
Heaphy Curtis
wicket keeper
Lennox Jayden
bowler
Johnson Llewellyn Cullen
batsman
Patel Ajaz
bowler
Lockrose Ben
bowler
Randell Brett
bowler
McKay Jarrod
bowler
Schaw Angus
bowler
Parkes Thorn Kiwa
batsman
Schmulian Bradley
all rounder
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Tickner Blair
bowler
Sixton Harry
no information yet
Toole Raymond
bowler
Todd Jamal
all rounder
Young Will
batsman
Match has not started yet