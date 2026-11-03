Match details Otago Volts vs Central Stags T20 Super Smash 24.01.2027

T20

Dunedin

OVO
OVO
CST
CST

Match Info

Match:Super Smash 26/27
Date:Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 24, 2027 03:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Otago Volts Squad

PlayersBacon Matthew Boyce, Chu Max, Clarke Mason, Cumming Jacob Mark, Cumming Zac, Duffy Jacob, Georgeson Luke, Gibson Jacob Michael, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Johnson Llewellyn Cullen, Lockrose Ben, McKay Jarrod, Parkes Thorn Kiwa, Phillips Glenn, Sixton Harry, Todd Jamal
Benchno information yet

Central Stags Squad

PlayersBracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clark William, Clarkson Josh, Cleaver Dane, Field Joey, Findlay Toby Aitken, Foxcroft Dean, Heaphy Curtis, Lennox Jayden, Patel Ajaz, Randell Brett, Schaw Angus, Schmulian Bradley, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumUniversity of Otago Oval
CityDunedin
Capacity4500
EndsSouthern End
Hosts toNorthern End

Match has not started yet