Match details Otago Volts vs Central Stags T20 Super Smash 24.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 24, 2027 03:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Otago Volts Squad
Central Stags Squad
|Players
|Bracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clark William, Clarkson Josh, Cleaver Dane, Field Joey, Findlay Toby Aitken, Foxcroft Dean, Heaphy Curtis, Lennox Jayden, Patel Ajaz, Randell Brett, Schaw Angus, Schmulian Bradley, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Young Will
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|University of Otago Oval
|City
|Dunedin
|Capacity
|4500
|Ends
|Southern End
|Hosts to
|Northern End
Match has not started yet