Squads Otago Volts vs Central Stags T20 Super Smash 24.01.2027

T20

Dunedin

OVO
OVO
CST
CST

Playing

OVO
OVO
CST
CST
First TeamSecond Team
Bracewell Doug

all rounder

Chu Max

wicket keeper

Bruce Tom

batsman

Clarkson Josh

all rounder

Cumming Zac

all rounder

Cleaver Dane

wicket keeper

Field Joey

all rounder

Georgeson Luke

all rounder

Findlay Toby Aitken

no information yet

Foxcroft Dean

all rounder

Heaphy Curtis

wicket keeper

Phillips Glenn

all rounder

Sixton Harry

no information yet

Todd Jamal

all rounder

Bench

OVO
OVO
CST
CST

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet