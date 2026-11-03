Squads Otago Volts vs Central Stags T20 Super Smash 24.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bacon Matthew Boyce
bowler
Bracewell Doug
all rounder
Chu Max
wicket keeper
Bruce Tom
batsman
Clarke Mason
bowler
Clark William
batsman
Cumming Jacob Mark
all rounder
Clarkson Josh
all rounder
Cumming Zac
all rounder
Cleaver Dane
wicket keeper
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Field Joey
all rounder
Georgeson Luke
all rounder
Findlay Toby Aitken
no information yet
Gibson Jacob Michael
bowler
Foxcroft Dean
all rounder
Heaphy Curtis
wicket keeper
Johnson Llewellyn Cullen
batsman
Lennox Jayden
bowler
Lockrose Ben
bowler
Patel Ajaz
bowler
McKay Jarrod
bowler
Randell Brett
bowler
Parkes Thorn Kiwa
batsman
Schaw Angus
bowler
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Schmulian Bradley
all rounder
Sixton Harry
no information yet
Tickner Blair
bowler
Todd Jamal
all rounder
Toole Raymond
bowler
Match has not started yet