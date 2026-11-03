Match details Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces T20 Super Smash 24.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 24, 2027 02:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Wellington Firebirds Squad
Auckland Aces Squad
|Players
|Ashok Adithya, Fletcher Cam, Gulati Rohit, Guptill Martin, Harrison Ryan, Jacobs Bevon, Johal Harjot, Jones A, Keene Simon, Olliver Angus, Phillips Dale, Singh Samrath, Solia Sean, Stackpole Lachlan, Watson Luke Douglas
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Basin Reserve
|City
|Wellington
|Capacity
|13000
|Ends
|Vance Stand End
|Hosts to
|Scoreboard End
Match has not started yet