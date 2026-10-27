Match details Bihar vs Haryana T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 24.11.2026

T20

BIH
BIH
HAR
HAR

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, November 24, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bihar Squad

PlayersJoshi Gaurav, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Nawaz, Kumar Babul, Kumar Sachin, Nigrodh Sharman, Parmar Anujit, Raj Akash Bibhuti, Raj Harsh Mukesh, Raj Malay Mritunjay, Saket Abhijeet, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Ankit Indrasan, Singh Harsh, Singh Paramjit, Singh Piyush, Singh Raghuvendra Pratap, Singh Sachin Kumar, Yadav Amod Kamal, Yadav Krishna
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Haryana Squad

PlayersBana Dinesh Mahabir, Chahal Yuzvendra, Kamboj Anshul, Kumar Aman, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Mishra Amit, Rana Himanshu, Rohilla Sarvesh, Shandilya Mayank, Sharma Mohit, Sharma Rohit, Sharma Yashu, Sindhu Nishant, Tewatia Rahul
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Venue Guide

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