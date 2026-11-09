Match details Goa vs Mumbai T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 18.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Goa Squad
Mumbai Squad
|Players
|Ankolekar Atharva, Avasthi Mohit, Bista Jay, Deshpande Tushar, Dias Royston, Dube Shivam, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Kulkarni Dhawal, Mulani Shams, Patil Sairaj, Pawar Prasad, Raghuvanshi Angkrish, Rahane Ajinkya, Tamore Hardik
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet