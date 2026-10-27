Match details Himachal Pradesh vs Tripura T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 22.11.2026

T20

HIM
HIM
TRI
TRI

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 22, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Himachal Pradesh Squad

PlayersAbhinay Kanwar, Arora Vaibhav, Bains Ankush, Chopra Prashant, Dagar Mayank, Dhawan Rishi, Galetiya Vinay, Gangta Nikhil, Guleria Arpit, Jaiswal Pankaj, Jaiswal Pankaj, Jamwal Ayush, Kalia Hritik, Negi Mukul, Sen Ekant, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Tomar Prashant, Vasisht Akash, Verma Sumeet
Benchno information yet

Tripura Squad

PlayersAli Amit, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Majumder Sanjay, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Chiranjit, Paul Sankar, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sultan Pravez
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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