Match details Himachal Pradesh vs Tripura T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 22.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, November 22, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Himachal Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Abhinay Kanwar, Arora Vaibhav, Bains Ankush, Chopra Prashant, Dagar Mayank, Dhawan Rishi, Galetiya Vinay, Gangta Nikhil, Guleria Arpit, Jaiswal Pankaj, Jaiswal Pankaj, Jamwal Ayush, Kalia Hritik, Negi Mukul, Sen Ekant, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Tomar Prashant, Vasisht Akash, Verma Sumeet
|Bench
|no information yet
Tripura Squad
|Players
|Ali Amit, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Majumder Sanjay, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Chiranjit, Paul Sankar, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sultan Pravez
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet