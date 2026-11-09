Match details Hyderabad vs Gujarat T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 24.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hyderabad Squad
|Players
|Agarwal Tanmay, Anikethreddy Gangam, Buddhi Rahul Ravinder, Chigullapalli Rahul Radesh, Milind Chama, Perala Aman Rao, Rakshann Readi, Rayudu Rohit, Sahani Chandan, Sanketh E, Seth Bhavesh, Sharma Shubham, Shaunak Shaunak, Singh Rahul, Teja Ravi, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Tilak
|Bench
|no information yet
Gujarat Squad
|Players
|Bishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Chawla Piyush, Desai Aarya, Gaja Chintan, Gandhi Chirag, Jaiswal Vishal, Kumar Umang Rohit, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Panchal Priyank Kirit, Patel Axar, Patel Hardik, Patel Hemang, Patel Kshitij, Patel Ripal, Patel Shen Nareshbhai, Patel Urvil
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet