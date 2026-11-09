Match details Hyderabad vs Gujarat T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 24.11.2026

T20

HYD
HYD
GUJ
GUJ

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, November 24, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hyderabad Squad

PlayersAgarwal Tanmay, Anikethreddy Gangam, Buddhi Rahul Ravinder, Chigullapalli Rahul Radesh, Milind Chama, Perala Aman Rao, Rakshann Readi, Rayudu Rohit, Sahani Chandan, Sanketh E, Seth Bhavesh, Sharma Shubham, Shaunak Shaunak, Singh Rahul, Teja Ravi, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Tilak
Benchno information yet

Gujarat Squad

PlayersBishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Chawla Piyush, Desai Aarya, Gaja Chintan, Gandhi Chirag, Jaiswal Vishal, Kumar Umang Rohit, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Panchal Priyank Kirit, Patel Axar, Patel Hardik, Patel Hemang, Patel Kshitij, Patel Ripal, Patel Shen Nareshbhai, Patel Urvil
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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