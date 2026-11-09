Match details Hyderabad vs Odisha T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 26.11.2026

T20

HYD
HYD
ODI
ODI

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 26, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hyderabad Squad

PlayersAgarwal Tanmay, Anikethreddy Gangam, Buddhi Rahul Ravinder, Chigullapalli Rahul Radesh, Milind Chama, Perala Aman Rao, Rakshann Readi, Rayudu Rohit, Sahani Chandan, Sanketh E, Seth Bhavesh, Sharma Shubham, Shaunak Shaunak, Singh Rahul, Teja Ravi, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Tilak
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Odisha Squad

PlayersBiswal Kartik, Dhupar Rajesh Rajeev, Luha Prabin, Mishra Shantanu, Pattanaik Rakesh, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Poddar Govinda, Pradhan Debabrata Babrubahan, Prasad Roul Sunil Kumar Sarada, Rathod Harshit, Rout Soubhagya, Samal Swastik, Singh Prayash Kumar, Tarini Sa, Yadav Abhishek
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Venue Guide

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