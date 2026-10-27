Match details Jammu And Kashmir vs Punjab T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 22.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, November 22, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Jammu And Kashmir Squad
|Players
|Iqbal Qamran, Khajuria Shubham, Lotra Sahil, Malik Henan, Malik Umran, Mushtaq Abid, Muzaffar Nasir Lone, Nabi Aquib, Nazir Mir Umar, Pundir Shubham, Rashid Fazil, Salam Rasikh, Samad Abdul, Sharma Vivrant Sushil, Singh Yudhvir
|Bench
|no information yet
Punjab Squad
|Players
|Brar Harpreet, Choudhary Gourav, Dhir Naman, Dutta Prerit, Markande Mayank, Sharma Abhishek, Singh Anmolpreet, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Baltej, Singh Gurkeerat, Singh Jassinder, Singh Mandeep, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Singh Sanvir
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet