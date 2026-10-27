Match details Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 18.11.2026

T20

MAH
MAH
HIM
HIM

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Maharashtra Squad

PlayersBachhav Satyajeet, Bawne Ankit, Bhandari Mandar, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Jadhav Kedar, Kazi Azim, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Naik Nikhil, Ostwal Vicky, Pandit Sunny, Pawale Vijay, Rathod Rushabh, Shinde Dhanraj, Solanki Prashant
Benchno information yet

Himachal Pradesh Squad

PlayersAbhinay Kanwar, Arora Vaibhav, Bains Ankush, Chopra Prashant, Dagar Mayank, Dhawan Rishi, Galetiya Vinay, Gangta Nikhil, Guleria Arpit, Jaiswal Pankaj, Jaiswal Pankaj, Jamwal Ayush, Kalia Hritik, Negi Mukul, Sen Ekant, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Tomar Prashant, Vasisht Akash, Verma Sumeet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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