Match details Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 23.05.2026

T20

GLA
GLA

167

DER
DER

75

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire Falcons won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 23, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersParfitt Lauren, Jeanes Daisy, Ellis Bea, Gammon Bethan, Jackson Eve, Wheeler Amy, Porter Gemma, Parfitt Georgia Louise, Lambert Charlotte, Cobb Katy, Reid Nicole
BenchAnderson Ellie, Burke Emily, Chatterji Priyanaz, Clements Lydia, Ellis Bethan, Evans Rose, Freeborn Abbey, Freeman Abbey, Halliday Rebecca, Holland Niamh, Janczewski Megan, Jones Emma, Marlow Emma, Mullan Daisy, Phillips Sara, Scarborough Charlotte, Scott Lizzie, Shahabdeen Mariam, Sharman Flo, Shearn Anna Mae, Sturge Megan, Thomas Libby, Thomson Isla, Tulloch Poppy, Vukusic Erin, Walker Poppy, Westley Jasmine

Derbyshire Falcons Squad

PlayersCouser Jessica Alice, Allen Natasha, Lonsdale Frances, Kenvyn Lauren, Tennakoon Malisha, Darlow Adrianna, Gater Matilda Atherton, Bedi Prisha, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Baker Olivia, Clarke Francesca
BenchAdams Gemma, Andrews Maria, Crosby Erynn, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Gray Millie, Hardwick Pagan, Hughes Emily, Khan Aamna, McCollum Sophia, McDonald Caitlin, Nightingale Ellie M, Parkin Harriet, Pittman Megan, Porter Ella, Rose Gemma, Shaw Lara, Slater Beth

Venue Guide

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