Squads Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 23.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Couser Jessica Alice
no information yet
Jeanes Daisy
bowler
Allen Natasha
batsman
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Kenvyn Lauren
all rounder
Jackson Eve
bowler
Tennakoon Malisha
no information yet
Wheeler Amy
bowler
Darlow Adrianna
batsman
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Gater Matilda Atherton
all rounder
Parfitt Georgia Louise
wicket keeper
Bedi Prisha
bowler
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Knowling-Davies Rhiannon
bowler
Cobb Katy
all rounder
Baker Olivia
bowler
Reid Nicole
no information yet
Clarke Francesca
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Adams Gemma
batsman
Burke Emily
all rounder
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Crosby Erynn
no information yet
Clements Lydia
all rounder
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Evans Rose
no information yet
Gray Millie
no information yet
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Hardwick Pagan
no information yet
Freeman Abbey
no information yet
Hughes Emily
no information yet
Halliday Rebecca
no information yet
Khan Aamna
no information yet
Holland Niamh
bowler
McCollum Sophia
no information yet
Janczewski Megan
no information yet
McDonald Caitlin
no information yet
Jones Emma
no information yet
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Parkin Harriet
no information yet
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Pittman Megan
no information yet
Phillips Sara
no information yet
Porter Ella
batsman
Scarborough Charlotte
batsman
Rose Gemma
no information yet
Scott Lizzie
bowler
Shaw Lara
all rounder
Shahabdeen Mariam
no information yet
Slater Beth
no information yet
Sharman Flo
no information yet
Shearn Anna Mae
all rounder
Sturge Megan
bowler
Thomas Libby
batsman
Thomson Isla
bowler
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Walker Poppy
no information yet
Westley Jasmine
no information yet