Squads Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 23.05.2026

T20

GLA
GLA

167

DER
DER

75

Playing

GLA
GLA
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Couser Jessica Alice

no information yet

Ellis Bea

no information yet

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Kenvyn Lauren

all rounder

Tennakoon Malisha

no information yet

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Cobb Katy

all rounder

Reid Nicole

no information yet

Clarke Francesca

no information yet

Bench

GLA
GLA
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Burke Emily

all rounder

Andrews Maria

no information yet

Crosby Erynn

no information yet

Clements Lydia

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Evans Rose

no information yet

Gray Millie

no information yet

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Hardwick Pagan

no information yet

Freeman Abbey

no information yet

Hughes Emily

no information yet

Halliday Rebecca

no information yet

Khan Aamna

no information yet

McCollum Sophia

no information yet

Janczewski Megan

no information yet

McDonald Caitlin

no information yet

Jones Emma

no information yet

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Parkin Harriet

no information yet

Pittman Megan

no information yet

Phillips Sara

no information yet

Rose Gemma

no information yet

Shaw Lara

all rounder

Shahabdeen Mariam

no information yet

Slater Beth

no information yet

Sharman Flo

no information yet

Shearn Anna Mae

all rounder

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Walker Poppy

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet