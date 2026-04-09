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International career

Abdullah Shafique bats in the top order and plays for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL. He has also represented Central Punjab and Balochistan in domestic cricket.

October 2020: After strong performances in the National T20 Cup, Shafique was selected in Pakistan's 22-man squad for the home series against Zimbabwe.

November 2020: He joined Pakistan's 15-man squad for the third ODI against Zimbabwe, but he did not play. He made his T20I debut on 10 November 2020 against Zimbabwe. He was also named in the 35-man squad for Pakistan's tour to New Zealand.

January 2021: Shafique was named in the Test squad for Pakistan's series against South Africa.

March 2021: He was included in Pakistan's ODI squad for their series against South Africa and also in the Test squad for the series against Zimbabwe.

June 2021: Shafique was named in Pakistan's ODI squad for their series against England and in the Test squad for the series against the West Indies.

September 2021: He joined Pakistan's ODI squad for their series against New Zealand. The next month, Shafique was selected for the Pakistan Shaheens squad for their tour of Sri Lanka.

November 2021: He was part of the Test squad for Pakistan’s series against Bangladesh. He made his Test debut on 26 November 2021.

February 2022: Shafique was named in Pakistan’s Test squad for the series against Australia. He scored his first Test century and accumulated 397 runs across three matches.

March 2022: He joined Pakistan's ODI squad for their series against Australia.

May 2022: Shafique was named in Pakistan's ODI squad for their series against the West Indies.

July 2022: He was part of Pakistan's squad for the tour of Sri Lanka. In the first Test, Shafique scored 160 in the fourth innings, leading Pakistan to victory in Galle.

August 2022: He joined Pakistan’s ODI squad for their tour of the Netherlands. He made his ODI debut on 21 August 2022 against the Netherlands.

December 2022: Shafique scored his third Test century against England at Rawalpindi.

October 2023: Shafique played in his first World Cup match against Sri Lanka and scored 113 runs off 103 balls. His performance helped Pakistan achieve the highest successful run chase in a World Cup match.

October 2023: In his second World Cup match against Australia, Shafique scored 64 runs off 61 balls in a losing cause.

October 2023: On 23 October, he scored 58 runs off 75 balls against Afghanistan before being dismissed by Noor Ahmed.

October 2024: In a Test against England at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Shafique scored 5 runs off 9 balls.

December 2024: In the last ODI against South Africa on 22 December, Shafique scored 0 runs off 1 ball.

Leagues Participation

Abdullah Shafique has mainly played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has demonstrated his skills over multiple seasons. Below is an overview of his participation in the league.

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Abdullah Shafique’s journey in the PSL has been significant, as he has represented various teams across several seasons.

Year Team Details 2018 Multan Sultans Bought in the 2018 PSL draft but did not play. 2022 Lahore Qalandars Joined the squad for the 2022 season. 2025 Lahore Qalandars Part of the Lahore Qalandars team.

In 2018, Shafique was bought by Multan Sultans but did not play that season. He joined Lahore Qalandars in December 2021 for the 2022 PSL season. In 2025, he continues with Lahore Qalandars.

Shafique's performance in the PSL has been notable. In 21 innings, he scored 519 runs with a best score of 75 and three half-centuries. His batting average was 24.7 runs per inning. He hit an average of 5.4 boundaries per match, including 7.4 fours and 20.1 sixes. In the field, Shafique had a fielding percentage of 57%, and a catch-in-match percentage of 47%.

Domestic career

Abdullah Shafique began his domestic career in 2019 with Central Punjab, playing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He scored 133 runs in his first match. Later, in September 2020, he played his first Twenty20 match for Central Punjab and scored 102 runs, becoming the first Pakistani player to score 100 runs in both his debut major match and first Twenty20 game. In December 2021, Shafique joined Lahore Qalandars for the 2022 season of the Pakistan Super League.

Records and achievements

Several important records have been set by Abdullah Shafique in his cricket career. Below are some of his key achievements:

The youngest Pakistani to score a double century in Test cricket: In July 2023, his first double century was scored against Sri Lanka in a Test match.

The first Pakistani batsman to score a century in a World Cup debut: In the 2023 World Cup, a century was scored by Shafique in his debut match against Sri Lanka, making him the first Pakistani player to do so.

The best World Cup performance by a Pakistani batsman under 23: Over 332 runs were scored by Shafique in the 2023 World Cup, setting the record for the highest total by a Pakistani player under 23 in the tournament.

Other notable achievements: Strong performances have been shown by Shafique in both ODI and Test formats, earning him recognition for his important role in the Pakistan national cricket team.

Personal life

Abdullah Shafique was born on November 20, 1999, in Sialkot. His father, Shafiq Ahmed, is a former cricketer and coach who moved to Dubai in 1991. Abdullah's uncle, Arshad Ali, played international cricket for the UAE. Abdullah started training in cricket at the age of 3 under his father’s guidance and joined the Pakistan under-19 team at 16.

Finance

Abdullah Shafique has a net worth of around $5 million. His earnings come from his cricket career in local and international matches. He also likely earns money through sponsorships, as his popularity increases in the cricket world.

Cars and House

There is no available information about Abdullah's cars or house.

Scandals

Abdullah Shafique was criticized by former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali for his poor shot selection in the first Test against Bangladesh. Ali believed that Shafique's mistake cost Pakistan the match.

Fans

Abdullah has many fans. His century against Sri Lanka in the 2023 Cricket World Cup helped Pakistan win. He became the first Pakistani player to score 100 in a World Cup match in India. On Instagram, he has nearly 400,000 followers.