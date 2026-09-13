Match details New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20i T20 Series New Zealand vs Bangladesh 12.12.2026

T20i

NZ
NZ
BAN
BAN

Match Info

Match:T20 Series New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2026
Date:Thursday, December 10, 2026 - Tuesday, December 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 12, 2026 12:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

New Zealand Squad

PlayersAllen Finn, Chapman Mark, Duffy Jacob, Jamieson Kyle, Milne Adam, Mitchell Daryl, Neesham James, Phillips Glenn, Ravindra Rachin, Santner Mitchell, Sears Ben, Seifert Tim, Sodhi Ish, Southee Tim, Williamson Kane
Benchno information yet

Bangladesh Squad

PlayersDas Liton, Hasan Mahedi, Hossain Afif, Hossain Rishad, Hossain Shamim, Hridoy Towhid, Islam Shoriful, Islam Tanvir, Mahmud Hasan, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Rahman Mustafizur, Sakib Tanzim Hasan, Sarkar Soumya, Shanto Najmul Hossain, Talukdar Rony
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Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet