Joshua Bishop

Joshua Bishop

bowler

Full name:Joshua Bishop
Nationality:Barbados
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2024 Teams

West Indies Academy

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches22815
Innings42815
Overs58.0243.543.5
Balls---
Maidens17212
Runs193981331
Wickets64012
Avg32.1624.5227.58
SR5836.5721.91
Eco3.324.027.55
BB453
4w020
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches22815
Innings2258
Not outs076
Runs1514466
Balls Faced2826247
Avg7.5833
SR53.5754.96140.42
Fours354
Fifties000
Sixies055
Highest122218
Hundreds000

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