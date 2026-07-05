Joshua Bishop
bowler
|Full name:
|Joshua Bishop
|Nationality:
|Barbados
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|28
|15
|Innings
|4
|28
|15
|Overs
|58.0
|243.5
|43.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|17
|21
|2
|Runs
|193
|981
|331
|Wickets
|6
|40
|12
|Avg
|32.16
|24.52
|27.58
|SR
|58
|36.57
|21.91
|Eco
|3.32
|4.02
|7.55
|BB
|4
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|28
|15
|Innings
|2
|25
|8
|Not outs
|0
|7
|6
|Runs
|15
|144
|66
|Balls Faced
|28
|262
|47
|Avg
|7.5
|8
|33
|SR
|53.57
|54.96
|140.42
|Fours
|3
|5
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|5
|5
|Highest
|12
|22
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0