Muditha Lakshan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Muditha Lakshan
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|29
|26
|Innings
|9
|25
|17
|Overs
|111.1
|159.5
|51.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|32
|11
|1
|Runs
|228
|654
|308
|Wickets
|8
|35
|24
|Avg
|28.5
|18.68
|12.83
|SR
|83.37
|27.4
|12.83
|Eco
|2.05
|4.09
|6
|BB
|3
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|29
|26
|Innings
|8
|25
|23
|Not outs
|2
|3
|9
|Runs
|132
|398
|447
|Balls Faced
|212
|524
|351
|Avg
|22
|18.09
|31.92
|SR
|62.26
|75.95
|127.35
|Fours
|11
|37
|31
|Fifties
|1
|0
|3
|Sixies
|3
|6
|18
|Highest
|51
|46
|73
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0