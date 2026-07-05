Muditha Lakshan

Muditha Lakshan

all rounder

Full name:Muditha Lakshan
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Colts Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches72926
Innings92517
Overs111.1159.551.2
Balls---
Maidens32111
Runs228654308
Wickets83524
Avg28.518.6812.83
SR83.3727.412.83
Eco2.054.096
BB353
4w010
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches72926
Innings82523
Not outs239
Runs132398447
Balls Faced212524351
Avg2218.0931.92
SR62.2675.95127.35
Fours113731
Fifties103
Sixies3618
Highest514673
Hundreds000

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